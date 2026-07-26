Leased Tesla Solar panels stop producing, and each no-show repair adds 2 more weeks

Put in screens, replaced some panels, and "left a MESS" — yet "the fix didn't work."

A Tesla Solar customer says a broken rooftop system has turned into a months-long headache of delays, canceled appointments, and continued lease payments.

What happened?

On Reddit, a Tesla Solar lease customer described an unresolved outage that began in April, when their rooftop panels stopped generating power.

Even after a 2.5-day service visit, production was not restored.

In the original poster's account, technicians who had expected a one-day job focused on possible rodent damage, put in screens, replaced some panels, and "left a MESS" — yet "the fix didn't work."

The poster said the system failed again about six weeks ago, and since then the delays have kept piling up.

They described one appointment being abandoned after brief rain, another called off because of wind, and a later visit canceled with a 2 p.m. same-day notice that no crew would arrive — each time followed by another two-week wait.

"The crazy thing is they have no problem continuing to take my money since I'm on a lease," the poster wrote. "I'm a contract, not a human after all."

Commenters said the story sounded familiar.

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One wrote, "The OP's description of how service works is very spot on. Reaching a human to talk to is damn near impossible."

For homeowners worried about outages or solar downtime, adding battery storage is one of the best ways to protect your home during outages, save money on energy, and go off-grid when needed with an accompanying electrical panel transfer switch.

For homeowners thinking about energy resilience, exploring EnergySage's free battery storage tools can help you learn about home battery options and compare competitive installation estimates.

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Why does it matter?

When rooftop solar stops working, the financial equation can change quickly.

A homeowner can lose the money-saving benefits of solar while still paying a lease, and may also be forced to buy more electricity from the grid while the system is down.

Adding battery storage is one of the best ways to protect your home during outages, save money on energy, and go off-grid.

Experiences like this can shape how people view electrification more broadly. Solar panels and batteries can be powerful tools for lowering energy costs and reducing pollution, but those benefits depend on reliable service, clear communication, and repair policies that do not leave customers stranded.

What can I do?

If you're shopping for panels, EnergySage can help you go solar with free tools that let you curate competitive bids from local installers without them obtaining any of your contact information unless you choose to work with one further. Comparing multiple offers can also reveal differences in warranties, equipment quality, and long-term support.

For some households, a smaller backup setup may also be worth considering. A portable battery will not replace a full home system, but it can keep phones, internet equipment, lights, and other essentials running during outages at a much lower upfront cost.

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