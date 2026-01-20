Tesla Powerwall owners share brutally honest reviews after homeowner considers upgrade: '[I'm] trying to … avoid headaches later'

"Make sure you have enough battery to power all night."

In a post on r/TeslaSolar, a user sought real-world feedback on selecting a 13-kilowatt system with a Tesla Powerwall for almost $200 per month.

"Trying to make the best call for my home and avoid headaches later," the OP wrote.

When you're trying to decide on a new solar energy provider, firsthand reviews from real customers can make all the difference in the world.

Reddit posts like this are helpful because they offer unbiased insights into how specific solar solutions work in practice. But no matter which provider you choose, embracing solar energy is among the best things you can do to save money on monthly bills and help the planet.





Solar customers on Reddit also offer a wealth of information about their Powerwall experiences to help others maximize their solar investments.

"If buying directly with Tesla, I would only do it if you have a dedicated local Tesla field team in your area," one Reddit user advised the OP.

"Better move quickly if you want the rebate," another Redditor suggested.

"I would recommend [getting] as large a system as possible, and make sure you have enough battery to power all night," they also wrote. "Plan ahead and don't forget that charging an EV will quickly drain a couple batteries."

