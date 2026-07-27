A UK owner was eyeing Powerwall 3, then Tesla disabled one battery and ordered a recall swap

"Seems to be a whole new batch of Powerwalls that are affected, mine included."

For one Tesla owner in the U.K., shopping around for a Powerwall 3 upgrade suddenly became much more urgent.

Instead of deciding when to move up to a Powerwall 3, the homeowner found themselves dealing with a warranty issue after one of their two batteries showed a "Powerwall Disabled" alert.

Tesla reportedly identified an internal fault, meaning the problem unit was eligible for replacement and could effectively turn a planned upgrade into an immediate recall swap.

What happened?

In a post on Reddit, the owner wrote, "The crazy thing is, I was literally just looking into upgrading to PW3s when this alert suddenly popped up! Talk about perfect timing."

Per the Reddit post, Tesla Energy Support said the affected battery fell under "Properly Recall Units 3012170-10-B."

Photo Credit: Reddit

The poster wanted to know whether the warranty process would cover the entire replacement, including any rewiring that might be required if a Powerwall 2 were exchanged for a Powerwall 3.

A commenter who said they had a Powerwall 2 replaced two months earlier reported, "No cost on my end."

That same user also warned that some installers would only agree to do the work if the customer paid upfront.

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Adding battery storage is one of the best ways to protect your home during outages, save money on energy, and even make going partially off-grid more realistic.

For people who are still exploring their own options, it may be worth checking EnergySage's free tools to compare home battery storage information and competitive installation estimates. EnergySage has teamed up with the electrification brand Qmerit to guarantee you get the best price on home battery storage solutions.

Why does it matter?

Home batteries can be a major financial and practical upgrade, but this case shows how much the installer experience matters.

A warranty replacement may be covered on paper, yet customers can still run into delays, confusing communication, or attempts to tack on extra costs.

Battery systems are often marketed as a way to lower electricity bills by storing solar power or cheaper off-peak electricity for later use.

They can also keep critical appliances running during outages, which becomes even more valuable as extreme weather and grid strain become more common.

The owner's response was to ask Tesla to transfer the warranty job to the installer that had handled the second battery.

That followed an update in which the poster said the first company "tried to use the fact that I had another company install my 2nd Powerwall as an excuse to complicate things and potentially charge me extra out-of-pocket costs for this standard warranty swap."

What's being done?

Several commenters said Tesla replacements were ultimately completed at no charge, even when wiring modifications were needed.

One user wrote, "They replaced all 3 of mine in December. I had the same error message. It didn't cost me anything."

Others reported receiving newer hardware in exchange for aging Powerwall 2 units.

One commenter said, "I had 5 pw2, oldest went bad; now I have 4 pw3 and an expansion. No charge."

Another added, "Seems to be a whole new batch of Powerwall's that are affected, mine included."

The poster said the reassigned installer had opened a path forward, noting that they "have confirmed they are happy to do the swap fully covered with zero extra costs."

For homeowners considering battery storage but not ready to commit to a whole-home system, there are also lower-cost entry points. Pila offers battery backup options whose plug-and-play batteries are priced at a fraction of what a whole-home backup system would cost.

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