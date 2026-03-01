Tesla owner shares video of bizarre incident straight out of 'The Office': 'Attempting to swim'

"There is a reason Tesla is not prepared to take full financial liability."

One Tesla owner is reeling after his car tried to pull a Michael Scott, nearly driving him into a lake.

What's happening?

According to Electrek, Daniel Milligan was using his Tesla's "Full Self-Driving" mode when the incident occurred. Much like the episode of NBC's The Office, where Michael Scott drives into a lake because the GPS told him to, the Tesla drove down a boat ramp.

Milligan (@lilmill2000) posted a video of the incident to X, which garnered over 1 million views and hundreds of likes and comments.

My Tesla tried to drive me into a lake today! FSD version 14.2.2.4 (2025.45.9.1)@Tesla @aelluswamy pic.twitter.com/ykWZFjUm8k — Daniel Milligan (@lilmill2000) February 16, 2026

Some people didn't believe this actually happened, so Milligan repeated the incident the following day. He shared a second video to prove it.

Electrek explained that this is only one in a growing number of incidents involving Tesla's FSD mode. What's more, it happened shortly after the latest version of FSD rolled out to users.

Tesla users have long shared growing safety concerns. Other issues include being unable to use the door handles and the car not detecting when a driver has stopped paying attention.

Why is self-driving safety important?

Although "self-driving" vehicles have been promised to be the way of the future, the reality has so far been quite the opposite.

Dozens of alarming accidents have occurred, including veering off the road, crashes, and driving in the wrong lane, per Electrek.

That has prompted regulators, including the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, to open investigations into Tesla. When comparing the incident to The Office, Electrek drove home its point: FSD shouldn't be marketed as "full self-driving" at all.

"Musk has been promising 'unsupervised' FSD since 2016, and yet here we are in 2026 watching videos of Teslas attempting to swim," Electrek wrote.

One commenter on the article shared a similar sentiment, saying, "There is a reason Tesla is not prepared to take full financial liability for failures caused by the FSD."

What's being done to improve FSD safety?

While automakers continue to develop self-driving features, drivers are responsible for using them safely.

U.S. News and World Report reminds the public that just because a vehicle has "full self-driving" capabilities does not mean it's autonomous. The outlet recommends that those who don't like to adopt new technologies right away steer clear of FSD modes for the time being.

AI and other digital safety tools may also enhance the performance of self-driving vehicles. For example, researchers at the University of Georgia have developed a new AI model that improves safety mechanisms.

