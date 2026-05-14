Tesla rolls out a $269-a-month solar and Powerwall bundle with Model 3 option

It's the latest sign that Tesla is trying to make its clean energy products easier to buy by lowering upfront costs for households.

Tesla has launched a new home energy bundle in the United Kingdom that packages rooftop solar panels and battery storage into one monthly payment, and for some customers, it can also include a Model 3, Solar Now reported.

The new offer, available through certified installer BOXT, is the latest sign that Tesla is trying to make its clean energy products easier to buy by lowering upfront costs for households that already use electric vehicles.

What's happening?

According to Solar Now, Tesla's UK "Renewable Energy Bundle" combines an eight-panel solar setup with a Powerwall 3 home battery for £199 per month (or about $269 per month).

If homeowners opt to add the Tesla Model 3 EV, the monthly figure rises to roughly $669/month.

Tesla is marketing this package as having 0% interest over the first four years with an upfront deposit of $2,365. This promotional pricing currently applies only to existing Tesla vehicle owners.

This bundling program may be indicative of how Tesla is changing sales of its energy products. In the U.S. last year, Tesla similarly launched a solar and Powerwall leasing program as a strategy to attract customers who were initially turned off by high upfront costs, according to Not a Tesla App.

Why is Tesla's move notable?

For many households, the biggest obstacle to installing solar panels and a battery is not a lack of interest in the technology, but the upfront price. Spreading those costs over four years at zero interest can make the numbers much more manageable for people who want lower energy bills without paying a large lump sum all at once.

That bundle could be especially useful for EV owners. This is in part true because a Powerwall 3 can store electricity generated by solar panels for later use, including for vehicle charging, but also for providing backup power and helping your household avoid drawing more expensive electricity during peak-rate periods.

Electric vehicle charging at public chargers is also significantly more expensive than charging at home.

To help you access the benefits of charging at home, Qmerit offers free, instant initial estimates for Level 2 charger installation. You can increase those savings by pairing your charger with solar panels. EnergySage is a reliable source of free tools to connect you with vetted installers and save you up to $10,000 on the price of installation.

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