New Tesla owner shares honest thoughts after picking up electric driving: 'It's jarring'

A first-time Tesla owner shared some of their thoughts on the experience in a Reddit post, and as its headline clearly stated, it was a positive review.

They provided several reasons as to why this electric vehicle is such a great ride, including build quality, special features like the heated steering wheel, and the choice of driving modes.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"We drive in chill mode most of [the] time due to a 4 year old being in the car with us," they shared.

The vehicle came with six months of free supercharging, which seems like a great bonus for new buyers, and as the author revealed, "It's super fast and fun to pop in for a snack while your car fills up for free."









However, this also means they still haven't experienced the fuel cost savings that electric vehicles offer over combustion-powered cars. According to a 2018 study done by the University of Michigan's Transportation Research Institute, the average annual cost of powering an EV was $485 compared with $1,117 for a gas-fueled vehicle.

The author also gave top marks to Tesla for its build quality, a topic that had been making headlines a few years ago, although for different reasons.

Even Elon Musk admitted at the time that it took Tesla "a while to iron out the production process," as noted by Futurism, but it seems they may have done just that.

One commenter, who is also a Tesla fan, wondered about the differing opinions by pointing out that, "It's jarring how many bad reviews there are online."

"They must be doing something right. I counted 14 model Ys at our neighborhood Christmas event this year. There were only like 45 cars total."

"Agreed," shared another commenter on the post. "I was pleasantly surprised by the build quality on my 2023 [Model] Y."

The data backs up that opinion, as Tesla's Model Y was Europe's No. 1 selling EV that same year, selling over 20,000 more units than the closest competitor.

In fact, nearly one out of every five cars sold in 2023 were an EV. Not only are they better for the environment by not releasing planet-heating pollution into the atmosphere, but they're more efficient too.

According to the EPA, electric vehicles use about 87-91% of the battery's energy to propel the vehicle, compared to the 16-25% energy efficiency from burning dirty fuels.

The positive comments from other new owners kept rolling in, with one noting "100% agree. [I] have had my Model Y LR for 3 days now and [am] so happy with the purchase."

Another added, "On day 5 and 100% agree."

