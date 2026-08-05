Tesla's China-only Model Y L makes its US debut with new six-seat interior

Tesla's stretched Model Y L has made its first public appearance in the United States, giving American motorists a closer look at a three-row electric SUV that was initially limited to China.

Out of Spec Reviews (@OutofSpecReviews) filmed the vehicle at Tesla's diner near Los Angeles, and its appearance there points to the company's effort to make EV ownership work better for bigger families.

What happened?

During the walk-through, Out of Spec Reviews hosts Kyle and Alex examined the North American Tesla Model Y L, which Tesla intends to produce in Austin, Texas, for U.S. customers.

Instead of bringing out a seven-seat version, Tesla is starting the stretched Model Y with a six-seat interior that uses second-row captain's chairs and adds a third row.

Official EPA numbers were still pending when the video launched, but the hosts said Tesla was aiming for more than 325 miles of range and expected sales to begin in October or November.

The tour also highlighted 250-kilowatt peak charging, an updated thermal management system, and a battery configuration larger than that found in some current Model Y trims.

As Kyle put it, "This is a true family vehicle."

Why does it matter?

For many drivers, the biggest barrier to switching to an EV is not a lack of interest but a lack of space.

A third row can make a major difference for carpools, larger families, and travelers who want extra seating without moving up to a much larger SUV.

Electric vehicles can save drivers money on fuel costs and typically reduce routine maintenance, since they do not need oil changes and have fewer moving parts than gas-powered cars. They also cut tailpipe pollution, helping to improve air quality in busy metro areas.

The Model Y L could give shoppers another family-focused option in a market where three-row EVs are still less common than two-row crossovers.

"They need to let people chose if they only want a regular '5 seats' version, then this car would literally be a better version of the Model Y," one commenter wrote.

What can I do?

By combining updated cooling hardware with Texas production, Tesla appears to be emphasizing both practicality and efficiency.

If the Model Y L arrives as promised, it could help make all-electric family hauling more mainstream.

"What launched as a China-only special has since spread around the world, and now Tesla will be building these out of Austin, TX for our market," the video's caption read.

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