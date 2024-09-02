Car expert makes surprising discovery after examining Tesla with over 1 million miles on the road: 'That's 50 times around the world'

A car expert was blown away after meeting a driver of a Tesla Model S that has over 1 million miles on the odometer.

As explained by Inside EVs, YouTuber Watt Energy posted a video that features Hansjörg von Gemmingen-Hornberg, the owner of a 2014 Tesla Model S P85 that has the highest mileage in the world on public record. After the video was posted, an update was added that revealed Gemmingen-Hornberg's Model S had surpassed 2 million kilometers, which is the equivalent of about 1.24 million miles.

The most impressive feat of Gemmingen-Hornberg's million-mile car is the battery power that fueled the journey. Whereas the rear motor had to be replaced 13 times over the course of Gemmingen-Hornberg's ownership of the vehicle, it's taken just four battery packs to surpass the 1.2 million-mile mark. That means that each battery pack averaged over 300,000 miles.

Gemmingen-Hornberg said he's been able to sustain the battery life of his Tesla Model S for so long because he limits his trips to about 62 miles at a time before giving the vehicle and himself a break. He aims to recharge the battery when it drops to 20 percent, and he makes it a point never to fully deplete or top off the battery. His methods have proved effective, as he's been able to take the vehicle on trips to Morocco, Sweden, Austria, and China.

Electric vehicles like the Tesla Model S offer a wide range of benefits that can positively impact your life and the environment. EVs produce no tailpipe emissions, which means fewer harmful chemicals like carbon monoxide and nitrogen oxides in the air, contributing to cleaner and healthier communities.

Gemmingen-Hornberg's Tesla Model S is a shining example of how Tesla vehicles are a smart and sustainable choice for those looking to make the switch to electric driving.

Commenters on Watt Energy's video were impressed by Gemmingen-Hornberg's record-breaking sustainability.

"Almost 2 million km, that's 50 times around the world in less than 10 years. Incredible," one commenter wrote.

Another stated: "1 million with one of Tesla's first Model S and all the early flaws and old battery tech. Impressive. And since then Tesla has gotten so much better."

