Tesla adds highly anticipated new feature to its vehicles: 'Very nice'

Features like this may help vehicle owners make the leap to EV ownership.

Signs indicate that the launch of Tesla's highly anticipated Low Power Mode seems imminent, according to Drive Tesla.

"Very nice," Tesla enthusiast Daniel (@chiledaniel) commented on X.

The new feature is designed to help stretch the range of the electric vehicle when the battery is running low. It will prioritize essential functions and reduce or shut off non-critical energy use, limiting background systems and non-essential functions. This will help drivers travel further before needing to recharge.

Some of the features that will be limited or disabled include Sentry Mode, Summon Standy, Climate On, Camp Mode, Scheduling Preconditioning, and Cabin Overheat.

"Low Power Mode" can be customized by the driver to kick in automatically at a specified battery level – say, 10% – or can be accessed through the in-car touchscreen or mobile app.

It is intended to provide an additional layer of reassurance for travelers and commuters who often push their vehicles to near-zero battery levels and may help alleviate range anxiety that gives potential EV owners pause when considering switching to an EV.

It will be especially helpful for Tesla owners who rely on battery efficiency for long trips or in areas where the charging infrastructure is not fully developed, or if an unexpected detour takes them further from a charging station than planned.

Features such as "Low Power Mode," which give drivers peace of mind, and the expansion of the charging infrastructure may help facilitate the widespread adoption of EVs, a real win for the environment.

Switching to an EV can also be a win for drivers. EVs are typically more affordable to maintain than gas-powered vehicles, and they don't require the purchase of fuel, which seems to be ever-rising in price. Although it does cost money and energy to charge an EV, the cost is relatively small compared to fuel costs.

One way EV drivers are making charging less expensive is by installing solar panels as a sustainable energy source, which dramatically reduces the cost associated with EV ownership. This can all but eliminate your electric bill, depending on individual circumstances. EnergySage makes it easy to compare vetted local solar panel installers and save up to $10,000 on solar installations.

Tesla continues to expand its charging network, and features like "Low Power Mode" may help vehicle owners make the leap to EV ownership, certainly a step in the right direction toward widespread adoption.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.