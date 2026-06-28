In California, Tesla says its 500-mile Semi can match diesel schedules and haul 45,000 pounds

Tesla says it has found a formula that could make electric big rigs a more practical replacement for diesel, keeping freight moving without sacrificing payload.

At the Advanced Clean Transportation Expo in Anaheim, the company showed off its long-range Semi, which can now travel 500 miles on a charge and carry a 45,000-pound load, comparable to a standard drive van.

What's happening?

During a new ACT Expo walkaround video, Dan Priestley, Tesla Semi's director of engineering,

showcased several of the Tesla Semi's most discussed features with Munro Live, the media arm of an engineering consulting firm.

In the conversation with Munro Live, Priestley said the Semi's shape is a major part of the efficiency strategy, noting that "the aerodynamics are key because it's about 50% of the energy that you use just to move the truck down the road."

Tesla's approach, he said, includes a hard-mounted cab, tighter body gaps, and a more integrated chassis. Priestley said those choices reduce drag and lessen the twisting common in more conventional truck designs.

Priestley also said the truck uses a dual-e-axle arrangement to deliver strong torque when needed, then disconnects part of the system at cruising speed to improve highway efficiency.

He noted that the long-range Semi is built to offer diesel-like practicality, with "500 miles on a single charge" and the ability to "haul a 45,000-lb payload with a typical drive van." Priestley added that Tesla wants it to "slot directly into a diesel operation from a time perspective."

Why does it matter?

For fleets, operating a successful trucking business is ultimately a math problem: fuel, maintenance, uptime, and payload all determine whether a vehicle makes money.

Electric trucks can help on several fronts, since electricity can be cheaper and more stable than diesel, while EVs generally require less routine maintenance because they have fewer moving parts and require no oil changes.

Priestley said Tesla views the issue in terms of total cost of ownership, or TCO. He argued that lower ownership costs allow carriers to "provide freight for cheaper," which could help truck operators, drivers, and companies shipping goods.

If more Class 8 trucks move away from diesel, communities along freight corridors would likely see less tailpipe pollution. Plus, if electric semis can truly match diesel schedules, that would remove one of the biggest barriers to adoption.

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