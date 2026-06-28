Tesla's US patent floats the seats on electromagnets and syncs the belt with every bump

If Tesla ultimately brings this concept to market, it could offer practical benefits for people who spend long hours behind the wheel.

Tesla is exploring a new way to make rides smoother for drivers and passengers, especially in heavy-duty EVs.

A newly surfaced U.S. patent describes a seat system that may use electromagnets to soften road impacts, with the restraint designed to move up and down along with the occupant.

What happened?

Sam Evans, host of The Electric Viking, recently spotlighted a Tesla patent he said was approved last month. The filing is titled "vehicular seat suspension system for belted seats."

According to Evans, the idea replaces the traditional scissor-lift setup with a seat assembly whose inner section slides vertically inside a fixed outer frame. "Tesla is going to manufacture electromagnetic suspension seats," he said. The patent did not appear to mention electromagnetic radiation figures, though presumably it would have to be compliant with regulations to make it to market.

The patent also describes a crash interlock meant to prevent the seat assembly from coming apart in a major collision.

Another key feature is the placement of the seat belt retractor on the moving part of the seat. In practice, that would allow the belt to travel with the rider rather than remain fixed while the seat shifts vertically.

As Evans put it, "These seats are pretty wild, actually."

Why does it matter?

If Tesla ultimately brings this concept to market, it could offer practical benefits for people who spend long hours behind the wheel.

For truck drivers in particular, reducing vibration and jostling could make for a more comfortable workday and potentially less physical strain. A more stable, better-supported seat could also improve safety and reduce fatigue, especially in electric semis built for long-haul routes.

Still, a patent does not guarantee a product launch.

Even if the concept moves forward, seats with electromagnets and extra moving components could be pricier, more difficult to maintain, or tougher to scale than conventional designs. Evans suggested the clearest use case may be the Tesla Semi, though he also speculated it could eventually show up in performance vehicles or Cybercab.

What are people saying?

Comments on the video were largely positive.

One commenter wrote, "Sounds great, making vehicles safer, protecting lives."

Another pointed to the trucking use case, writing, "The seat design is for the semi. One of the most common workman's compensation injury in truck drivers is back injuries."

A third framed the idea as part of Tesla's broader design philosophy, saying, "Tesla not leaving anything to the way it has always been done, innovating and making all of our their vehicles safer. Great video."

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