Tesla says unsupervised FSD is close. Owners say it still drives into poles and garage entrances

The gap between a system that works most of the time and one that works all the time reliably can be costly.

Vehicle owner reports are casting doubt on Tesla's long-promoted vision of cars that can largely drive themselves.

Despite years of talk about a low-intervention future, the company's "unsupervised" Full Self-Driving system may still be unprepared for routine daily use.

What happened?

As autoevolution reported, some Tesla owners have said that even with the company's latest driver-assist software, their vehicles are still hitting stationary objects.

One reported case involved a 2023 Model X using FSD V14.3.3 and software version 2026.14.6.7. During an Actually Smart Summon session in a parking lot, the SUV allegedly scraped a pole.

A separate owner said FSD handled the road portion of a trip, but the car then scraped a garage entrance when it tried to park.

Reports like those undercut claims from CEO Elon Musk that broader autonomous driving is close at hand for Tesla.

That tension has grown, even as some have lauded Tesla's newest FSD releases as a major leap forward and the company has signaled that robotaxi-style service and wider unsupervised use may be getting nearer.

Why does it matter?

The gap between a system that works most of the time and one that works all the time reliably can be costly.

Even a low-speed collision with a pole, curb, or garage entrance can lead to repair costs, insurance claims, wasted time, and plenty of frustration.

A driver-assist system that performs well over hundreds or thousands of miles can potentially improve road safety.

But if people put their guards down and the technology doesn't perform, it becomes risky, leaving the driver with too little time to step in.

What can I do?

FSD and Smart Summon remain assistance features rather than fully autonomous tools.

They still require attention and the ability to brake, steer, or cancel a maneuver immediately, especially in garages, parking lots, and other tight spaces where fixed objects are nearby.

Recall notices, owner-manual limitations, insurance considerations, and independent safety information can provide a fuller picture than marketing claims alone before paying extra for advanced driver-assist packages.

Taken together, these owner reports indicate that Tesla's autonomous future may still be further away from everyday reality than promotional messaging suggests.

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