Tesla Cybertruck owner reports repeated charging hardware failures under 30,000 miles

But what truly concerned the owner the most was how early the trouble began.

Before one Tesla Cybertruck even reached 30,000 miles, its owner says the truck had already gone through two failures of the Power Conversion System (PCS2) charging hardware. The PCS2 is essential for Teslas because it affects the car's ability to charge its battery.

But what truly concerned the owner the most was how early the trouble began.

According to the driver, the first problem happened three days after they bought the Tesla Cybertruck. Now, the latest failure has not only made the truck unusable but also made charging and everyday ownership noticeably less convenient.

What happened?

The owner posted about the debacle on an online Cybertruck forum, complaining that their truck had suffered from another PCS2 failure at roughly the 30,000-mile mark.

They said Tesla replaced the original unit after it failed at around 500 miles, and that replacement has now reportedly failed as well, nearly two years later.

For now, the truck still takes AC power, but only at 24 amps. That is a major reduction from a typical 48-amp home setup. At 240 volts, 24 amps equals about 5.8 kilowatts, versus roughly 11.5 kilowatts at 48 amps, so adding the same amount of range could take close to twice as long, Torque News reported.

Others in the online forum described similar experiences, including one owner who reported two PCS failures, and another who reported a failure at 16,000 miles.

Why does it matter?

The most immediate downside is practical: Slower home charging can disrupt commuting, errands, and overnight charging recovery.

In a large electric truck, daily energy use is often higher than in a smaller EV.

Tesla's Basic Vehicle Limited Warranty lasts four years or 50,000 miles. Because the truck is still usable, some owners may choose to wait for a more convenient service visit, even though the reduced charging performance could still point to a larger hardware problem.

What can I do?

If your EV suddenly starts charging much more slowly than usual, start documenting the issue immediately.

Save screenshots of any alerts, record the amperage and voltage, and keep copies of service invoices outside the app if possible.

Cybertruck owners may also want to review earlier repair paperwork and check whether invoices list not only the PCS unit but also related items such as harnesses or ferrite components. For used buyers, requesting service history can be just as important as checking accident records.

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