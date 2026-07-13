After 2,500 miles, Tesla's base Cybertruck AWD still looks like a steal, even at $70k

"We have not experienced a single problem, a single issue, a single hiccup. It's solid."

Tesla's Cybertruck still turns heads — and not always for the right reasons — but one extended review suggests the base all-wheel-drive version may be more compelling than critics give it credit for.

A 2,500-mile test left one EV reviewer with a clear takeaway: the entry Cybertruck can still look like a solid buy even around the current $70,000 mark.

What's happening?

The all-wheel-drive Cybertruck briefly debuted at $59,990 before Tesla pushed the price to about $70,000. In a recent YouTube review, Kyle from Out of Spec Reviews examined whether that lower-trim model still makes sense after weeks of driving, towing, and everyday use.

Kyle said the cheaper version retains much of the hardware found in pricier Cybertrucks. As Out of Spec Reviews detailed, it still comes with dual-motor all-wheel drive, a roughly 124-kilowatt-hour battery, steer-by-wire with four-wheel steering, a 48-volt electrical system, locking differentials, and bed-mounted power outlets.

Kyle said, "We've put 2,500 miles on this truck. We have not experienced a single problem, a single issue, a single hiccup. It's solid."

The places where buyers give things up are mostly tied to towing and a few creature comforts. Because this trim does not have air suspension, its towing capacity drops to 7,500 pounds from 11,000 pounds on higher versions, and as Out of Spec Reviews noted, it also loses some storage and software-related features.

Kyle added in a comment below the video: "FSD is amazing however it is not included — you have to subscribe for $100/month."

Why does it matter?

Base-model EVs are becoming more practical without feeling like stripped-down compromises.

For shoppers weighing electric pickups against gas trucks or other upscale EVs, a more convincing entry price could make a difference even if the Cybertruck's look continues to divide opinions.

EVs can save drivers money over time through lower fueling costs and reduced routine maintenance. There are no oil changes, fewer moving parts that require service, and regenerative braking can reduce wear on brake components. Electric trucks also eliminate tailpipe pollution, which can help improve local air quality.

Charging costs are a major part of the equation. Charging an EV at home often costs less, though basic Level 1 charging can be slow. Qmerit provides free, instant installation estimates for faster Level 2 home charger installations.

What can I do?

If you do not tow especially heavy loads and do not need adjustable suspension, the less expensive version may still provide most of the truck's tech and usefulness while costing thousands less.

Home charging options, insurance costs, software subscriptions, and potential tax credits or local incentives can all affect the total cost. A truck that seems expensive upfront can still come out ahead if it saves money at the pump and in the service bay.

One commenter wrote, "This truck would tow our NuCamp Barefoot all fiberglass camping trailer, only weighs 2400lbs with 28 gallons of water and a week of camping provisions including 2 Zoupw 450-watt portable solar panels and a 3.6KWH Ecoflo power station!"

Kyle's final assessment was blunt: "This is not crap. This is a really, really good truck."

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