Tesla owner astounded by unexpected battery discovery after 10-day test: 'I was shocked'

Tesla has been working for some time to improve the power consumption of its vehicles when parked and to reduce phantom drain. One Tesla owner carried out a 10-day phantom drain test with some surprising results.

The Tesla owner, Everyday Chris (@TheEvryDayChris), shared their findings on X, formerly known as Twitter, after parking their Tesla Model Y at the airport and finding that none of the chargers were working. This meant that the owner had to leave the car unplugged while they were away. As reported by Teslarati, the owner was surprised to find that after 10 days, the battery charge had dropped only 1%, from 80% to 79%.

The owner shared that they had disabled power-draining features such as Sentry Mode and Cabin Overheat Protection, and could monitor the battery charge from afar via the Tesla mobile app. "On day 10, I was shocked when I got to my Tesla and I was still at 79%," the owner said in the X post.

The technology behind electric vehicles is constantly improving, making them more attractive to people who are looking to upgrade their cars. This latest development means that you could go away and not worry about leaving your car plugged in to charge, which is great if you end up in a situation like this owner.

More and more people are choosing to switch to an EV. In 2023 alone, 1.4 million EVs were sold across the U.S., which represented a 50% increase in just one year. EVs are much better for your health and the environment than gasoline-fueled cars because they don't produce pollution as you drive.

The harmful pollution created by gas-powered cars not only contributes to warming the planet, but it is also harmful to people's health and has been linked to a range of respiratory issues, including asthma.

Research has shown that car pollution is so harmful that Stockholm, Sweden, has gone as far as banning diesel and petrol cars from entering the city center starting in 2025.

Making your next car an EV could also save you lots of money. EVs are much cheaper to run and maintain than gas-powered cars, saving you money on fuel and car maintenance costs.

Additionally, you could save money on the purchase of an EV as part of the Inflation Reduction Act, which makes it possible for people to receive up to a $7,500 tax credit when purchasing a new EV and $4,000 for a used one.

