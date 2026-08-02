Model 3 and Model Y batteries keep about 80% capacity after 200,000 miles, Tesla data shows

Range and charging get plenty of attention, but for many car shoppers, the deeper worry is whether an electric vehicle's battery will lose too much capacity too soon and saddle them with a huge replacement bill.

TikTok creator Ray (@teslaxplored) is challenging that assumption, saying Tesla's own long-term numbers point to a much less alarming outcome.

What's happening?

Rather than relying on projections, the video points to Tesla's real-world fleet history. In a TikTok, the creator said Model 3 and Model Y batteries "lose only about 20% of their capacity" after 200,000 miles.

Put another way, the video says a typical U.S. driver would need about 15 years to rack up 200,000 miles, and the battery would still have roughly 80% of its original capacity left at that point.

One commenter pushed back on anti-EV talking points, saying, "People act as if internal combustion engines never need servicing and stay invincible forever."

Another shared a personal example instead, writing, "I have 2019 rated 320 new I get 210 now."

Why does it matter?

Battery life is such a central EV concern because it has major cost implications.

If a pack can stay largely usable through 200,000 miles, that weakens the idea that buying an EV means ending up with a short-lived car and an unavoidable giant repair bill.

A longer-lasting battery lets drivers spread the purchase price over more years and more miles. EV owners can often save money by avoiding oil changes and reducing routine engine-related maintenance, while also potentially spending less to charge than they would to fill up with gas.

When batteries stay useful longer, fewer replacements are needed early in a vehicle's life. That means more value is gained from the materials and energy used to manufacture them in the first place.

Not everyone was convinced.

One person wrote, "About 30% of all cars in the USA are over 15 years old. I doubt the complex systems in the Tesla will last as long as the battery though."

The response underscored that questions remain.

What can I do?

Battery degradation data, warranty coverage, and daily range needs can offer a clearer picture when comparing EVs.

For used EVs, battery health, current range, and charging history are key details to review. A car with some degradation can still be a strong fit if it comfortably covers commuting, errands, and regular trips.

Charging habits can also make a difference. While some capacity loss is normal, avoiding extreme conditions and following manufacturer guidance can help support better performance over time.

In the creator's words, "It doesn't fall off a cliff, it gracefully fades."

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