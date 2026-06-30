Tesla app code hints heat pumps may soon tap surplus Powerwall power automatically

Tesla's mobile app could be taking an impactful role in managing household energy. Over the past few years, Tesla has steadily expanded the app's home energy features for Powerwall users.

Code in the newest app update hints that Tesla may add residential heat pump controls, bringing them into the same place as solar, Powerwall, and EV charging features.

What's happening?

According to Not a Tesla App, strings in Tesla app version 4.57.5 appear to reference a heat-pump area under "Home Controls." In particular, the line "energy site home controls heat pump" seems to suggest that the system could automate behavior around home energy use.

Among the phrases reportedly included are "Powerwall is encouraging your heat pump to use surplus electricity" and "Your heat pump will follow its standard temperature settings." The report also flagged mentions of an "Accessories" screen, which may mean Tesla could eventually expand support to other home devices, such as air-conditioning or pool systems, Not a Tesla App noted.

This potential future update also utilizes an already existing Drive on Sunshine feature, which charges vehicles using excess solar energy after a Powerwall is fully charged. This system could help homeowners use more of the electricity they generate instead of selling it back to the grid at lower rates and purchasing the power back later at higher prices.

Heat pumps are far more energy-efficient than traditional HVAC systems, and they can both heat and cool a home. They can also offer utility savings, and tools such as EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace can help homeowners compare options before making the switch.

Installing a heat pump can come with extensive financial benefits like tax credits, rebates, and long-term utility savings, and EnergySage can help homeowners compare options, finding the right fit from trusted installers.

For people who do not need a whole-home system, Merino offers single-room HVAC systems that are ultra-efficient and are offered at a cheaper price point. Merino provides a targeted heating and cooling option that can be installed in under an hour, and their product also allows you to conveniently adjust the heat of different rooms in your house to your liking.

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Why does it matter?

If Tesla launches the feature, homeowners could automatically shift heating and cooling to times when rooftop solar production is high or when a Powerwall has extra stored electricity available. That could reduce grid use, lower electricity bills, and help people get more value from equipment they already own.

Heat pumps are especially well suited to this kind of smart scheduling because they can pre-heat or pre-cool a home more efficiently than conventional systems.

Tesla has also launched its AI-powered System Status feature for Powerwall owners, and the latest app findings suggest there could be an outage-related benefit as well. During a blackout, Tesla could shut down a heat pump to preserve backup energy for longer.

What's being done?

A heat pump feature that uses Drive on Sunshine-style logic could automate home comfort settings rather than forcing homeowners to keep adjusting them manually. It would also fit Tesla's broader pattern of building software tools that help customers use clean electricity when it is cheapest and most abundant.

If you have an EV or are considering purchasing one, whether it is a Tesla or any other brand, it's important to choose a fast and cost-effective charging option. Charging an EV at home is typically much cheaper than relying on public chargers, and Qmerit helps homeowners get installation estimates for Level 2 chargers. If you're considering the switch, here's how to make your next car an EV.

Readers interested in cutting bills even further can pair efficient heating with solar. EnergySage also offers a free solar quote comparison tool to help you make the smartest financial decision and save money over the years. With EnergySage's help, the average person could get $10,000 in incentives for solar purchases and installations.

If rolled out, the feature would further integrate Tesla's home energy tools into a single automated system that is easily accessible to people and balances comfort, cost, and clean energy use.

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