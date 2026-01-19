E-bike company achieves 1,000,000-mile achievement in effort to improve deliveries: 'They're engineered to keep on grinding away, mile after mile'

The e-bike market is growing in popularity all over the world.

Forget taking a cab — planet-friendly electric bikes have taken over the streets of the Big Apple.

Tern, an electric bike company, said that its fleet partners have logged more than one million miles in New York City for commercial delivery work, according to Electrek. The bikes became available in 2021, and now, more than 13 million deliveries are completed each year.

"These bikes get hammered, and they have the scars to prove it … but they're engineered to keep on grinding away, mile after mile," Steve Boyd, general manager of Tern North America, said.

Tern reported that some of the fleets are even transporting loads that weigh 300 pounds, per Electrek. The bikes have zero tailpipe pollution, and the company said hundreds of batteries are charged per day to keep operations running smoothly.

While e-bikes are thriving in New York City, the e-bike market is also growing in popularity all over the world. According to the Institute for Transportation & Development Policy, the global e-bike market was valued at more than $40 billion in 2023.

The growth of the e-bike market is a good sign for the environment. Per National Geographic, a single e-bike can reduce carbon pollution by nearly 500 pounds each year.

E-bikes are also a more convenient form of transportation compared to cars, as commuters no longer have to worry about paying for gas and maintenance. In the long run, e-bike owners save a significant amount of money.

For those looking to purchase an e-bike, Upway is an excellent place to find a bike that's right for you. Upway offers a wide variety of bikes with some models up to 60% off retail prices.

Home solar can help e-bike owners save more money by reducing charging costs.

