Scientists partner with industry leader on state-of-the-art technology set to tackle global crisis: 'A major step forward'

A recycling company in the United Kingdom is collaborating with a team of scientists to enhance its plastic-sorting capabilities.

As reported by Recycling Today, Vanden Recycling partnered with the University of Oxford's Department of Physics to explore terahertz imaging and its potential applications in enhancing the accuracy of plastic sorting.

The technology is not only able to see through all colors of plastic, including black, but it can also detect signs of contaminants and material degradation. It is similar to that of other 3D imaging devices used in a study on contaminants found in discarded plastic.

Vanden said this innovation could transform the nation's recycling industry. By improving the sorting process, recyclers can strengthen the quality of materials being revitalized. And instead of sending "difficult" materials to a landfill, they can process them just as easily.

"We are committed to delivering absolute certainty and transparency to our clients, and that means using the best available science to solve real-world recycling problems," said Vanden technical director Beril Baykal Yesilırmak, per Recycling Today. "Working with one of the world's most prestigious universities is a major step forward in achieving that goal."

This is one step forward in a global garbage crisis. Each year, 2.12 billion tons of waste are generated worldwide.

Plastic waste is a significant contributor to that number. The world produces approximately 450 million tons of plastic each year, and only about 9% of that is recycled.

Plastics that are dumped in landfills are more likely to end up in the ocean as microplastics, and they also seep into the soil, contaminating water supplies.

While Terahertz imaging technology can renew faith in a broken recycling system, consumers can maintain the momentum by reducing their plastic use overall.

Recycling is a collaborative effort between consumers and companies that can push the world to a cleaner future.

