Company announces new self-driving car that could earn you money while you sleep — plus, 3 more big EV news stories

This week, we're looking at personal robocabs, the truth about EV range estimates, and why range extenders are the new big thing — plus all the other big news you need to know about clean machines right now.

This self-driving robocab could earn you money while you sleep

We knew that all those robo-cab technology leaps would flow back into the larger world of private car ownership sooner rather than later. And that looks like it will happen in 2027, in the shape of Tensor.

The tech is impressive, with vehicles featuring more than 100 sensors, 37 cameras, and 11 radars, plus dozens of washers and wipers work to keep those sensors free of dust and grime.

The most intriguing feature, however, is a touted partnership with Lyft, which would allow your car to earn money as an autonomous cab when you don't need it.

The EVs will be made in Vietnam by VinFast, with deliveries to the UAE late 2026 and to the U.S. in 2027.

New research is revealing some EV models' range shortcomings

Range anxiety continues to be a real thing, and it's not helped by manufacturers whose claims are proven to be exaggerated.

A study by the Australian Automobile Association, featuring real-world driving on various urban and rural motorways, pitted five popular EVs against one another, and more crucially, against their own claimed ranges.

The worst performer was the MG4 hatchback, which missed its claimed 405 kilometers (251 miles) by a shocking 124 kilometers (77 miles) — a 31% shortfall.

Kia's EV3 was 67 kilometers (42 miles) short, while the Smart #1 was 53 kilometers (33 miles) under.

The winner was Tesla's Model Y, which was just 16 kilometers (10 miles) short of its claimed 466-kilometer (289-mile) range on a single charge.

Range extenders are having a moment — and it may not go away

Range extenders are a fairly simple application of existing tech: You have your plug-in EV, but a gasoline combustion engine is on board to only charge the battery, rather than powering the wheels, as with conventional hybrids. And it looks like this tech is having a big moment, with a flurry of exciting range-extended EVs headed our way.

There's Dodge's Ram Rev, which incorporates a range extender not as a "plus" but as a near-necessity. Without it, the truck runs out of charge at a paltry 145 miles, but with it, you can rumble on to close to 690 miles.

Meanwhile, the much-touted startup Scout Motors is testing range extenders for its late-2027 launch. Its market entry vehicle will be the Scout Traveler Harvester, which will do around 150 miles on its battery, but at least 500 or so with the range extender.

Plus, Jeep's Grand Wagoneer 2026 REEV will boast a 3.6-liter ICE engine as a backup, and the 2027 Nissan Rogue e-Power will be the first compact SUV in America with the range extender.

Why 'flash charging' could soon be available in this entire country

Chinese EV titan BYD is preparing to roll out the most ambitious charging target we've seen in years. The goal is to put 300 "Flash Chargers" around UK highways by the end of 2026, each of which can charge a battery in five minutes — the same as your average gas station stop, if not faster.

Right now, none of the existing BYD models on sale in the UK can handle the megawatt chargers, but the forthcoming Denza will be able to, and BYD says other brands will be welcome to use their chargers, even if they won't be equipped to take the full charge in five minutes.

