Adult child turns off Temu notifications on mom's phone after cheap mystery packages pile up

"She doesn't even know what it is when it arrives because it's all cheap and in pieces."

A Reddit user frustrated by their mom's Temu habit is drawing online support after secretly disabling the app's alerts on her phone to curb a stream of low-cost impulse buys.

What's happening?

Repeated Temu deliveries had become a point of tension in the household, the user said.

They wrote that their mom "can not or will not stop buying junk from Temu," including "Horrible quality AI printed flags for the yard, a device that cleans the window sill," and other items "she doesn't even know what it is when it arrives because it's all cheap and in pieces."

The issue, they said, was no longer just about clutter; the spending was starting to strain the family's finances.

"I can't stop her from spending her money even if in the end I need to cover bills she'd usually help with," the original poster wrote.

What prompted the quiet intervention was a set of sales nudges on their mom's phone — one about an item left sitting in the cart, another about a "$3.39 credit." Instead of outright deleting the app, the poster switched off its notifications in a subtle attempt to divert her attention from the habit.

The poster later shared a small update: "Peeked at mom's phone while she was in the shower and there are no Temu notifications!"

Most commenters backed the decision. One person wrote, "Honestly turning off the temu notifications is smarter than you think. Those cart reminders and the 'you have a $3.39 credit' pings are built to trigger the exact buy she can't resist."

Why does it matter?

A recurring theme in the discussion was that apps like Temu can resemble gambling platforms, keeping people engaged by dangling small rewards and repeated prompts.

Ultra-cheap products may break quickly, pile up as clutter, and turn into waste just as fast. When people are nudged into buying things they do not need — or do not even remember ordering — the impact can spread into homes, communities, and the environment.

Commenters also said this kind of pressure may land especially hard on vulnerable users, including older adults and people dealing with loneliness or cognitive decline. In the Reddit thread, several described seeing similar patterns in their own families, with parents continuing to order random items to unlock discounts or simply because the apps kept prompting them.

What can I do?

Much of the advice centered on reducing that pressure without fully removing a person's autonomy.

The most common suggestions were straightforward: disable app alerts, unsubscribe from marketing emails, and limit ad tracking so fewer promotions get through.

As one commenter put it, "Thanks for the hot tip! Next level is to unsubscribe mom from all the marketing emails. Maybe turn off 'app tracking' or whatever it's called, because I bet she has that inadvertently turn on."

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