Michigan towns hit pause on data centers as moratorium zone grows to the size of Rhode Island

Residents and local leaders are asking a basic question: What will these projects cost their communities in power, water, and land?

A fast-growing debate over data centers is spreading across Michigan, where local officials are hitting pause on new projects before they can move forward.

Temporary limits on data center development now cover more than 1,500 square miles in Michigan — about the size of Rhode Island.

Meridian Township became the latest community to add such restrictions when officials approved a six-month moratorium on data centers and battery storage facilities, WKAR reported.

What happened?

Michigan has become a prime target for data center development as companies race to build the infrastructure needed for cloud computing and artificial intelligence.

But across the state, residents and local leaders are asking a basic question: What will these projects cost their communities in power, water, and land?

About 50 Michigan communities now have temporary data center limits in place, and those measures last anywhere from 180 days to a full year. Meridian Township joined that group with a moratorium approved in a May 19 vote.

"This is our way of pushing the pause button on any possible data centers that might attempt to be interested in our community," said Meridian Township Supervisor Scott Hendrickson, per WKAR.

He said no developer has submitted a plan there yet and that the moratorium is intended to give staff and attorneys time to write permanent rules.

"This is always meant to be temporary," Hendrickson said.

Why does it matter?

Large data centers can require enormous amounts of electricity and, in some cases, significant water for cooling. That has raised fears about strain on local utilities, pressure on groundwater, and even higher costs for residents.

A moratorium can give towns time to put guardrails in place rather than reacting after the fact.

That could include requiring greater transparency on energy and water demand, setting zoning rules that keep facilities away from homes or sensitive land, and pressuring developers to pair projects with grid upgrades, efficiency measures, or cleaner power sources.

Critics, however, say broad pauses could slow investment, job creation, and tax revenue in places seeking economic development.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.