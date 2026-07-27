Texas residents gather signatures to make recalls easier after data center approvals

"How is this major development going to affect our community?"

Opposition to proposed data centers in Temple, Texas is spilling into local politics, with residents launching a signature campaign for a charter amendment that would make it easier to recall local officials who support data center buildout.

The effort is being driven by concerns over water use, air quality, electricity costs, and the broader environmental burden the projects could place on the city.

What happened?

On Saturday, dozens of residents stood outside the Bell County Courthouse holding signs and petitions as they tried to build support for a recall-focused charter amendment they want voters to consider this fall. The campaign comes after Temple leaders approved proposed data center developments, according to KXXV.

The outlet reported that the organization leading the push, Temple Stands Together, formed earlier this year after neighbors began voicing concern about the projects' environmental effects but were brushed off by their leaders.

Temple Stands Together President Joe Royer explained to KXXV that this campaign grew out of the city council's decision to move forward without first examining the possible impacts. Royer said, "All we asked for is an impact study. Let's do an impact study. How is this major development going to affect our community? [But] the city council said no."

Organizers say they need about 3,000 verified signatures by late July to place the proposed charter amendments on the November ballot.

Why does it matter?

Residents taking part in the protest say the issue goes beyond a single city vote, pointing instead to the possible effect large data centers could have on water consumption, air quality and other community resources.

"The whole reason we're doing this is because the city council rushed through the data centers despite record turnout at city council," Royer said.

But Temple Stands Together is not just protesting, it is also trying to take the issue directly to voters. By seeking to lower the bar for recalling city leaders, organizers hope residents will have a stronger response when they believe major decisions are being rushed or made without enough public input.

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