At a Kansas data center meeting, a teacher clapped six times, then officers dragged him out

"We are the people, and the table belongs to us."

Police officers placed a high school physics teacher in handcuffs and forcefully dragged him out of a public hearing after he clapped in opposition of a proposed data center, according to Futurism.

What happened?

At a recent meeting of the Emporia City Commission in Lyon County, Kansas, high school physics teacher Lux Claridge was arrested for clapping six times during public comment. The meeting focused on the proposed Flint Hills Digital Campus, a planned 1,000-acre hyperscale data center.

A man clapped once during public comment at a data-center zoning meeting in Emporia, Kansas.



They arrested him.



Remember... no dissent allowed!



Just be silent like an obedient domesticated taxpayer while they fast‑track a data center in your backyard. pic.twitter.com/2iEE41Akwq — Jason Bassler (@JasonBassler1) July 26, 2026

Futurism reported that Emporia commissioner Monica Duncan said in footage posted on social media, "Snapping, clapping, any other rude comments or anything — we will ask you to leave."

Claridge applauded after one speaker said, "We are the people, and the table belongs to us."

Futurism reported that an unidentified commissioner then asked Emporia police chief Ed Owens, "Chief, will you take the next person out that claps or anything?"

Claridge told the officers to "drag me out," and four of them handcuffed and removed him.

When talking to KWCH, Claridge said he was "glad to be out" and that the arrest was an "inconvenience, really."

Why is this concerning?

Futurism reported that the arrest rattled a few of the attendees. It's not surprising that they were since Claridge's actions, despite not expressing anything negative about the speaker, were small.

Regardless, data centers are nothing to sneeze at.

Large data centers can bring construction jobs and tax revenue, but they can also create lots of noise and air pollution. They disrupt the lives of people who live around them.

According to Futurism, commissioners in Emporia approved annexation of more than 1,000 acres for the project a day after it was announced.

What's being done?

David Claridge, Claridge's brother, later told KWCH he is "looking at avenues to get these people recalled."

Another local resident told the station, "We are citizens of this community; we have a right to do our constitutionally protected activities, which is exactly what they're violating at this time."

For now, public pressure is keeping this story in the public eye. Video of the meeting and follow-up interviews have drawn attention to how local officials handled opposition to the project.

As journalist Max McCoy wrote in the Kansas Reflector, "The system is built to reward money and influence, and nothing is likely to change as long as wealth is prized over humanity. But every so often we get a glimpse behind the curtain, and we are rightly appalled."

Claridge also said the arrest had not changed their willingness to keep participating.

"It's not really deterring me from speaking out or I guess, clapping," he said to KWCH.

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