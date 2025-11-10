Automaker Tata Motors unveils funky new vehicle with head-turning design: 'Awesome little thing'

Indian automaker Tata Motors has turned heads with its funky, compact vehicle designs.

According to Carscoops, the company revealed the Tata Ace Pro at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo in January, offering fully electric and bi-fuel options.

The Tata Ace Pro is a mini-truck with a payload of 750 kilograms (1,653 pounds), featuring a 14.4 kilowatt-hour battery that lasts 155 kilometers (96 miles) between charges. It also comes with a battery warranty valid for eight years.

As for the bi-fuel option, Carscoops reported that "it represents a healthy increase over the 11 horsepower from the 611 cc gasoline engine of the Tata Ace Zip."

While that might be an attractive option for potential customers, purchasing an EV is much better for the planet. No tailpipe means no tailpipe pollution, so no harmful gases are released that increase already rising global temperatures.

Furthermore, with a reduced need for maintenance because of fewer moving parts and no need for oil changes, it is less likely that an EV will lead to unexpected costs.

While it's true that EVs tend to have high sticker prices, there are several ways to make it work for your wallet. Home solar panels, for example, can reduce charging costs.

Customers are excited to see this new EV design hit the market.

"Awesome little thing," one Carscoops commenter said.

"Good step forward for it," another noted.

