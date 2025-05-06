Scientists launch $23 million Arctic mission to uncover what's hidden beneath the ice: 'We have basically no information'

Studying what is happening in the Arctic is vital.

A drifting science station designed for research in the Arctic is scheduled to carry out 10 successive missions from 2025 to 2046, where it will remain stuck in the ice for 90% of its expedition time.

It's an alternative to more traditional ice camps that have to battle dangerous conditions in the rapidly warming region.

What's happening?

In what's being called "an unprecedented scientific and human adventure at the North Pole," the $23 million Tara Polar Station will be the home of a team of 18 people made up of scientists, artists, physicians, journalists, and sailors.

The mission of this drifting science station is to gather data and perform research during the period from November to February, a part of the year that lacks observations because of the dangers inherent in a region of the world that is warming faster than anywhere else.

"We have basically no information," Tara Ocean Foundation's Chris Bowler told New Scientist. "Which is alarming, considering it is such a fragile place and it is changing so rapidly."

The Tara Ocean Foundation is focusing on the Arctic because the changes that occur there have global impacts. The French nongovernmental organization wants to analyze "the consequences of melting sea ice and pollution on these unique and fragile ecosystems."

The research performed at the Tara Polar Station is also aimed at "discovering new molecules/species/processes with new potential applications" and "improving knowledge of biodiversity on Earth by exploring regions inaccessible today."

Why is the Tara Polar Station important?

It will take a tough team to board the vessel, which is being built to handle temperatures as cold as nearly minus-60 degrees Fahrenheit.

"The people we select need to be psychologically very sound," according to Bowler. "They need to be strong, because it's pretty hostile — you are at the extremes of what humans can withstand in these conditions."

"The inspiration was really to build a shelter that could shelter scientists through the polar night, through an entire season in the Arctic," he added. "We expect to develop Tara Polar Station like an international facility, that scientists can apply to use."

Studying what is happening in the Arctic is vital since some scientists consider it the "canary in the coal mine" when it comes to the impacts of a warming world.

The Arctic is warming nearly four times faster than the Earth's average. In March 2025, the Arctic's sea ice extent was the lowest on record for the month, according to NOAA's March global climate report. The region's sea ice winter maximum extent happened on March 22 and was also the lowest on record.

Significant projected rises in sea levels could dramatically alter coastlines. If one of the worst-case scenarios plays out, some coastal counties in North Carolina would be underwater. The Florida Keys and portions of Miami would also be submerged.

What's being done about changes in the Arctic?

In order to lessen the impacts of an overheating planet on the Arctic, we need to embrace renewable energy sources and move away from dirty fuels.

On an individual basis, that could include installing solar panels, replacing an old HVAC system with a heat pump, or choosing an electric vehicle for your next car purchase.

