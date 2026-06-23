University of Texas study finds lead, iron, and other metals in Texas neighborhood taps

The troubling results appeared after the water had moved through the system to reach people's homes.

In an alarming new study, researchers from the University of Texas at Austin found that tap water samples in one suburban neighborhood had excessively high levels of lead, iron, manganese, and other heavy metals.

In Austin's Colony, residents have spent years complaining that high water bills come with service that often falls short of basic standards. Now, the research is confirming their fears.

Between April 2024 and October 2025, a research team at the University of Texas tested 100 household tap water samples from Austin's Colony and published its findings in the peer-reviewed journal PLOS Water.

What they found was upsetting: "The results demonstrate the presence of toxic contaminants, such as lead, in the drinking water system above recommended levels."

The team added that "the neighborhood has been subject to intermittent discolored water events with elevated concentrations of contaminants, including lead and arsenic." Discolored water also showed higher levels of iron and copper.

According to one of the study's authors, David Bahamón-Pinzón, samples taken directly from the company's water sources did not reveal the same problems. The troubling results appeared after the water had passed through the system and reached people's homes.

The paper adds some of the first outside, detailed evidence about the neighborhood's water quality issues.

The neighborhood's dispute with Texas Water Utilities, a for-profit provider, goes back decades. Even before using any water, residents face a $59.39 base fee, nearly seven times Austin Water's base charge, per KUT.

Now, the residents have real evidence that they can use in public meetings, regulatory complaints, and demands for infrastructure fixes.

The dismal water quality, due to discoloration, contaminants, and persistent hardness, is unacceptable. Residents are paying unusually high rates to a private utility while still being pushed to shoulder the cost of protecting themselves at home.

Considering how expensive advanced water treatment systems are for individual homes, it makes little sense for people to pay these costs themselves. Instead, utilities must ensure that residents are not being exposed to hazardous water.

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