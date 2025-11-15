Company unveils revolutionary technology that can harness power from sea: 'What started as engineering on paper is now in motion'

Ocean waves are reservoirs of potential energy, but harnessing that power is not easy. A company based in the Netherlands, however, has made a significant breakthrough in using energy from the ocean.

Interesting Engineering reported that Symphony Wave Power has developed and successfully tested a wave energy converter that produces electricity from the pressure that ocean waves generate. The company's new wave energy converter has the capacity to gather and transform energy from multiple waves at once, converting that energy from the ocean into usable electricity.

Symphony Wave Power's energy converter operates fully submerged underwater, harnessing energy as waves pass over its exterior. The system maximizes efficiency by moving in conjunction with the waves, which enables the converter to achieve "500% higher efficiency compared to traditional non-resonant designs," per Interesting Engineering.

The wave converter unlocks a new level of potential for the renewable energy industry. Harnessing electricity from the ocean is not only a clean form of energy, but the converter itself is also sustainable, according to Symphony Wave Power. Made from recyclable materials, the converter's installation is "low-cost and low-impact" due to the minimal disruption it causes to the surrounding marine ecosystem, per Interesting Engineering.

Another key benefit of the wave energy converter is that it's mostly self-sufficient, requiring "little to no maintenance" once it's set up and running, according to the report. This is essential for keeping costs down, as the converter operates over extended periods of time.

As companies continue to develop innovative ways to harness different forms of clean energy, they help decrease the total amount of pollution in the atmosphere, helping to combat rising global temperatures. Looking ahead, Interesting Engineering reported that since the wave energy converter passed key dry testing, it's likely to be officially launched in 2026.

FROM OUR PARTNER Score early access to Nike’s best Black Friday deals — and get an extra 25% off Nike’s exclusive Black Friday preview collection is loaded with early access deals on crowd-favorites like ultra-soft hoodies, training bags and duffles, and of course, Air Jordans. Plus, use code ACCESS to get an extra 25% off, but only for a limited time. Learn more

"What started as engineering on paper is now in motion, literally," the company told Interesting Engineering. "These dry-tests mark a major milestone on our roadmap toward offshore deployment in 2026."

💰Join TCD's exclusive Rewards Club to earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades that will help you slash your bills and future-proof your home.