Sweden plans 2028 ban on 'forever chemicals' in clothing, cookware, and cosmetics

Sweden is moving ahead with a national ban on PFAS in everyday consumer goods, signaling a quicker path away from a class of chemicals that can linger for years in homes, water, and the human body.

If approved as planned, the measure would place new limits on products many people use every day — from jackets and shoes to pans and cosmetics, according to Le Monde.

What's happening?

Beginning Jan. 1, 2028, Sweden wants to bar PFAS from a range of consumer items.

The ban is expected to apply to clothing and shoes, the waterproofing agents used for them, along with kitchenware, cosmetic products, and ski wax.

Known as "forever chemicals," PFAS are synthetic substances found in products ranging from nonstick cookware to industrial processes. They break down very slowly, and governments around the world have been tightening restrictions because of their adverse health effects.

France has already enacted limits on some PFAS uses in apparel, footwear, cosmetics, and ski waxes, with certain exceptions.

Sweden's move would also put it ahead of the broader European Union restrictions that are still expected to take effect. Once EU-wide rules are finalized, they would replace Sweden's national law. Until then, Sweden has chosen to move forward on its own.

Why does it matter?

Because PFAS can persist in nature for so long, cutting their use in common goods can help limit how much of the material ends up in homes, landfills, waterways, and bodies.

When the European Commission presents its expected 2027 proposal for broad PFAS limits in common consumer products, items such as clothing and pizza boxes are likely to be included, while strategic sectors such as medical uses would still be exempted.

Bans like this can raise practical concerns. Manufacturers may need time to reformulate products, and shoppers may worry about price changes or whether replacement materials will perform as well.

One potential solution built into Sweden's approach is its delayed start date, which gives businesses several years to adjust while alternatives scale up.

What's being done?

Sweden's proposal fits into a wider shift across Europe.

At the EU level, regulators are still awaiting another opinion from the European Chemicals Agency on the socioeconomic effects of anti-PFAS measures, which is expected by the end of this year.

Before that, a first scientific opinion released in late March recommended broad restrictions on forever chemicals.

If Sweden follows through, the ban could help push more companies to design products that work without relying on chemicals that stick around for generations.

For Environment and Climate Minister Romina Pourmokhtari, the message is blunt, per Le Monde: PFAS "have no place in clothing, cosmetics, cookware, and other everyday products when effective alternatives exist. Sweden has no intention of standing by while 'forever chemicals' continue to spread in our homes, in nature and in our bodies."

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