  • Tech Tech

High school seniors create game-changing product that could benefit millions of women: 'This can be something really big'

"We're able to prove to ourselves and our families that we're able to do all these things."

by Brianne Nemiroff
Photo Credit: Facebook

Carmen Martinez of Harvest Preparatory Academy is in the news again for an advancement in STEM. 

This time, she is sharing the spotlight with fellow student and senior Mercedes Castro to celebrate a win at the International Science and Engineering Fair for their sustainable and reusable sanitary pad.

The students spent a year engineering a fabric made from banana fiber, mesquite bark, and hibiscus, creating a reusable pad that took third place at the fair in Columbus. During their research, the students realized that the fabric was not only durable but could also detect pH changes, which gave them the idea to make it a sanitary pad.

"It did show that the fabric was strong, durable, and absorbent," Castro said to Arizona Family.

According to UN Women, millions of women around the world still do not have access to menstrual products. One in four teens and one in three adults in the U.S. struggle to afford period care. By looking into more accessible and affordable materials, an invention like this could potentially reduce these numbers greatly.

"As women ourselves, why not create something that can benefit us?" Martinez added. "This can be something really big that can be pushed out into the market."

Watch now: Is this common bathroom item making you sick?

This invention can also make a big impact on the environment, as the average pad on the market is made from cotton, wood pulp, and plastic; 20 billion menstrual products are tossed every year in the U.S. alone, according to the BBC

While there are currently period underwear and other reusable items on the market, many of them are at a price point that is not accessible to lower-income families.

Castro and Martinez are getting prepared to start their undergraduate degrees at the University of Arizona in Tucson, where they hope to continue this project and bring it to market. 

Martinez adds this recognition to a previous win for creating an eco-friendly bandage.

"Not only can we do good in school in academics, but we can do good in STEM, we could do good to this world, and we're able to prove to ourselves and our families that we're able to do all these things," Castro proclaimed.

Which eco-friendly initiative would make you most likely to buy products from a clean beauty brand?

Using less plastic packaging 🗑️

Using more organic ingredients 🌿

Recycling empty containers 🫙

I don't buy clean beauty products 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x