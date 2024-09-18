Royal Air Force makes groundbreaking decision about fuel on routine missions — here's how it could change the future

"This is an excellent investment in the future."

Britain's Royal Air Force has begun using sustainable aviation fuel for routine operations to promote national security while reducing heat-trapping pollution.

As Renewable Energy Magazine reported, the UK's official protector of air and space contracted with World Fuel Services to deliver millions of liters of fuel for government use. This fuel is a blend of conventional and sustainable fuel, but it is still a huge step in the right direction for the widespread adoption of clean energy.

Current aviation fuel standards in Britain allow up to half of fuel mixes to contain sustainable sources. The ingredients in sustainable fuel include wood waste, hydrogenated oils and fats, alcohols, sugars, algae, biomass, and household waste.

Adding sustainable ingredients to fuel can reduce aircraft pollution by up to 70%, according to Renewable Energy Magazine.

The fuel is being used to power Air Force vessels in northern Scotland at one of the busiest stations that are part of the UK's Quick Reaction Alert program.

The implementation of sustainable fuel into typical Air Force missions is significant because it shows the world how governments can prioritize environmental protection without sacrificing citizens' safety. It also shows how common ingredients can be used to create fuel, especially when they can be used for something as crucial as national security.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Another recent example of Air Force innovation was when the U.S. Air Force began exploring electrical vehicles equipped with cutting-edge technology for rescues, transport, and logistics.

Shaun Harris, the Royal Air Force's director support air vice-marshal, said, "We remain at the forefront of this important work with industry partners, and introducing sustainable aviation fuel to one of our busiest stations demonstrates our commitment, bringing defense and industry together to reduce our carbon footprint."

Lord Vernon Coaker, defense minister, said, "The pioneering use of sustainable fuels on routine operations shows how we're delivering on our first priority to keep Britain secure without compromise, while addressing our carbon footprint."

One YouTuber commented on a Royal Air Force video sharing the news: "It's amazing that the Royal Air Force is changing with the times to help preserve the environment for the future."

Another YouTube user commented, "This is an excellent investment in the future; thank you all for your service."

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.