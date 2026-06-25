92% of data center opponents say they don't even have one near home yet, as AI fears fuel backlash

Fresh polling has offered a new perspective on the AI boom and outlined reasons why Americans are wary of the data centers fueling the new technology.

Notably, much of the opposition to data centers comes from people who say they do not live near these facilities.

What happened?

According to a report from Axios, Milltown Partners, a consulting firm that advises major AI labs and tech startups, found that only 8% of people who oppose data centers know of at least one near where they live.

That points to concerns that go beyond immediate neighborhood impacts. In the poll, 49% said they would support a moratorium on building new data centers, compared with 16% who said they would oppose such a pause.

When asked about a project in their own area, respondents were more divided. Some 38% said they would support a nearby data center, while 34% said they would oppose it.

Why does it matter?

Data centers are the physical backbone of AI. They house the servers that train and run models, process vast amounts of information, and keep digital tools operating around the clock.

But that computing power comes with a real-world footprint. These facilities can consume enormous amounts of electricity and water, putting pressure on local utilities, infrastructure, and natural resources.

That is where AI and the energy grid become closely intertwined. AI could help society in meaningful ways, including by improving grid planning, forecasting electricity demand, and helping utilities integrate more renewable energy.

However, the same technology can also drive up power demand, contribute to higher energy bills, increase water use, and create new concerns about security, misuse, and unintended social consequences.

If communities believe the AI buildout will strain the grid or raise costs without delivering clear public benefits, backlash is likely to keep growing, even far from any single construction site.

What are people saying?

Taken together, the figures suggest discomfort with the speed and scale of the AI buildout, even as opinion remains split on projects close to home.

"This isn't happening in a vacuum," Milltown Partners researcher Tom Brookes said, per Axios. "The AI transformation is arriving at a time when Americans already feel angry, insecure and pessimistic."

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