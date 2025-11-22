Experts tap into one of America's most dangerous volcanoes to power nearby homes: 'One of the largest and most hazardous'

"We believe this is the most direct path."

A startup in Oregon is constructing a geothermal facility on Newberry Volcano, "one of the largest and most hazardous active volcanoes in the United States," that will operate at record-breaking temperatures, as reported by the Washington Post.

Mazama Energy has drilled wells reaching 629 degrees Fahrenheit. The company aims to push past 750 degrees, entering "superhot rock" territory.

Geothermal provides less than 1% of electricity worldwide right now. The International Energy Agency says accessing superhot rock could increase that figure to 8% by 2050. Theoretically, this technology has the capacity to generate 150 times the planet's total electricity consumption.

The Newberry project uses "enhanced geothermal energy," which means Mazama transports its own water to the volcano. The process involves breaking rock apart and adding water to create steam, using techniques adapted from the fracking industry.

Traditional geothermal wells operate around 400 degrees. Wells at superhot temperatures can produce up to 10 times as much energy. This reduces how many expensive drilling operations are needed.

"We believe this is the most direct path to driving down the cost of geothermal and making it possible across the globe," said Terra Rogers, program director for superhot rock geothermal at the Clean Air Task Force.

FROM OUR PARTNER Switch to T-Mobile in just 15 minutes — and get a free phone with no trade-in needed The era of compromises is over. With T-Mobile, getting a brand-new phone is finally simple — and it only takes 15 minutes per line to switch over. With Easy Switch, you’ll get customized insights and recommendations about what plan is right for you. Plus, once you make the switch, your new phone is eligible for same-day delivery. Learn more

At 705 degrees under pressure, water becomes "supercritical." It retains the thermal energy of a liquid but moves as freely as a gas. The combination makes electricity generation more efficient.

Extreme heat destroys conventional drilling tools because their electronic parts fail at high temperatures. Mazama used a continuous flow of liquid carbon dioxide as a coolant for their rigs, which enabled them to drill down two miles.

Mazama plans to begin selling electricity to homes and businesses next year. Initial output will be 15 megawatts, with plans to scale up to 200 megawatts. The larger amount could supply power for an entire small city.

If you're looking to power your home with clean energy, installing solar panels is the ultimate home energy hack because it can bring your energy costs down to $0. Check out The Cool Down's Solar Explorer to connect with vetted installers. By curating competitive bids, you can save up to $10,000 on solar installations.

The Solar Explorer also features $0 down subscription program option that can cut your utility rates by up to 20%. Palmetto's LightReach solar panel leasing program is one example that lets users lock in low energy rates.

Another Solar Explorer partner, EnergySage, provides options to help you get incentives and competitive bids. You can also connect with installers.

Pairing solar with an upgraded HVAC can help you save up to 50% on your cooling and heating costs. The Cool Down's HVAC Explorer can help you find the best system for your price range.

With the free Palmetto Home app, you can unlock up to $5,000 in rewards to spend on home upgrades. All you need to do is take simple actions in your everyday life.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.