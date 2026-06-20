America's biggest wind farm pushed California to a wind record before it even opened

Wind now holds the biggest share of the state's generation-capacity mix, ahead of both solar and gas.

Before its formal debut, the nation's largest wind project was already affecting grids across the West.

Output from the new SunZia's wind turbines helped California set a new wind-generation record, illustrating how a single clean-energy development can influence multiple states.

As reported by TechTimes, the $11 billion SunZia Wind Project reached commercial operation in June 2026, capping 17 years of permitting and three years of construction.

What happened?

Built across three counties in central New Mexico, Pattern Energy's SunZia Wind uses 916 turbines to provide 3,650 megawatts of capacity.

That gives it the title of largest wind farm in the United States, with significantly more capacity than the next two biggest U.S. wind projects combined.

California hit a wind milestone before SunZia had fully entered service. TechTimes reported that on May 15, the state's grid operator measured over 7,100 megawatts of hourly wind output, roughly 20% above the previous annual record, with SunZia contributing during pre-commercial testing.

The project has also nearly doubled New Mexico's installed wind capacity already. Wind now holds the biggest share of the state's generation-capacity mix, ahead of both solar and gas. Wind provides roughly 45% of New Mexico's generating capacity, while the other two sources each contribute about 19%.

Why does it matter?

A project like this can send more clean electricity to cities in Arizona and Southern California, where much of SunZia's power is headed.

Adding more large-scale renewable energy to the grid can also reduce reliance on fossil fuels, cutting pollution, and improving air quality.

It could also help stabilize electricity costs over time. Wind does not require fuel the way gas plants do, so once the major infrastructure is built, utilities and community choice aggregators can lock in multiyear clean-power contracts with fewer fuel-price surprises.

SunZia now has 12 clients that purchase its power, and eight of them are California governments.

Because these public agencies purchase electricity for millions of California households, the project in New Mexico is helping supply clean power to homes, apartments, schools, and businesses hundreds of miles away.

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