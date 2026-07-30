Indiana residents brace for storms after data center crews hit line powering 4 tornado sirens

"I have talked to the technician, and they are currently repairing the power line."

Residents in Sullivan County, Indiana, faced possible severe weather after a construction accident knocked out power to multiple tornado sirens and left part of a key warning system offline.

The outage affected four sirens at a time when fast, reliable alerts can make a critical difference for families trying to stay safe.

What happened?

According to WTWO 2, the Sullivan County Emergency Management Agency said in a Facebook post Monday that "one of the companies who are building the new Data Center has accidentally hit a power line that runs four of the tornado sirens."

Several outdoor warning sirens could be affected until repairs are finished, with the county saying one impacted line serves Sullivan and three are located near the power plant area.

Sullivan County Emergency Management Agency Director Jim Pirtle said crews were already working on the issue, according to WTWO 2.

"I have talked to the technician, and they are currently repairing the power line," Pirtle said.

Why does it matter?

Tornado sirens are only one part of a broader emergency communication system, but when severe weather is possible, losing even part of that network can raise the stakes for communities.

Outdoor sirens are especially important for people who are outside, away from television, or not actively checking weather apps.

In this case, one accident tied to a major construction project disrupted public safety equipment.

While this appears to be a short-term issue, data center projects like the one in Sullivan County are facing increasing backlash across the country.

While data centers power emerging AI technologies and other digital services, critics argue that large-scale facilities can place significant demands on local resources. They often require vast amounts of electricity and, in many cases, millions of gallons of water for cooling, raising concerns about strain on local utilities and nearby ecosystems. Residents have also raised concerns about the constant humming noise generated by cooling equipment and backup systems, which can disrupt nearby neighborhoods.

In this case, local officials said repairs were by the utilities responsible for the power lines. And, until all sirens became available, Pirtle urged residents to follow weather radios and Code Red alerts for updates.

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