"The actual driving experience can be quite different to the way a spec sheet looks."

An Australian EV owner says daily use can reveal something very different from what a specs comparison suggests.

His takeaway after spending time with three electric SUVs was that the Subaru Trailseeker beat two more high-tech competitors in several practical areas.

What's happening?

The comparison came from Australian content creator The Electric Viking (@electricviking), who has logged roughly 15,500 miles (25,000 kilometers) in the XPeng G6, about 1,240 miles (2,000 kilometers) in the Zeekr 7X AWD, and around two weeks in the Subaru Trailseeker.

In a recent YouTube review, he put it this way: "The actual driving experience can be quite different to the way a spec sheet looks."

Luxury and technology were where the Zeekr made its case, with the owner highlighting its upscale interior, especially large and crisp media display, strongest audio system, air suspension, and very quick performance.

The XPeng, meanwhile, came across as a dependable daily driver with a minimalist cabin and respectable space.

The unexpected standout for him was the Subaru.

He pointed to the Subaru's comfort and utility as key strengths, saying it had the most comfortable seats, the best ride-and-handling mix, better off-road ability than the others, and a much more useful cargo area.

Another plus was the Subaru's physical controls, which made climate and drive-related adjustments easier than navigating through a touchscreen.

Why does it matter?

Most drivers are not choosing a vehicle based solely on acceleration figures or screen size.

They are choosing for school drop-offs, road trips, cargo capacity, rough roads, and comfort. The Trailseeker's higher ground clearance, usable controls, and large boot could make it more appealing than flashier competitors.

Practicality is becoming just as important as range and speed in the EV market.

One commenter who had driven all three wrote, "I'm buying the Subaru base AWD model for its overall driving dynamics, AWD practicality and big ass boot with adequate range for touring."

EVs can help owners save money on fuel costs compared to gas-powered vehicles, and they generally require less routine maintenance because they have fewer moving parts and no oil changes.

What can I do?

Cargo room, charging speed, service support, ride comfort, and ease of use can matter more than headline specs.

Charging setup is another major factor.

Charging an EV at home often costs about half as much as using public chargers, though basic Level 1 charging is slow. Qmerit provides free, instant installation estimates to speed up Level 2 home charger installations.

The Subaru was not flawless in his view: its DC fast-charging lagged behind the others, and the Australian model lacked app support during the test, while the Zeekr and XPeng offered more tech-forward experiences.

For drivers who prioritize luxury and speed, the Zeekr may still come out ahead. For those seeking an all-around family-friendly EV that can handle rougher terrain, the Subaru may be the better fit.

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