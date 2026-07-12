"I can't wait to get out for another trip in this car."

Subaru is making a clear play for drivers navigating the crowded electric SUV market: keep the price steady and compete on value.

The Trailseeker 2027 model is expected to open at the same base price as today's version, giving cost-conscious shoppers another entry in an EV segment that is getting more competitive.

What's happening?

In the U.S., the Trailseeker was Subaru's best-selling electric SUV last month, according to The Electric Viking, which also reported that the 2027 model will start at $39,995 — unchanged from the current model.

A big part of that value case is that all-wheel drive is included from the start. Tesla's base Model Y sits in a similar price band, but once buyers compare all-wheel-drive trims, Subaru comes in at about $2,000 less.

Utility is part of the pitch, too. The Trailseeker offers 31.3 cubic feet of cargo space behind the rear seats, along with 8.3 inches of ground clearance and 3,500 pounds of towing capacity. It also packs 375 horsepower, and its 75-kilowatt-hour battery is rated for 281 miles of EPA range, giving families a practical spec sheet to consider against larger electric crossovers.

Charging is another notable feature. In the U.S., the SUV has a built-in NACS connector for direct Tesla Supercharger access, and DC fast charging from 10% to 80% takes about 28 minutes.

Why does it matter?

More pressure in the electric SUV segment can translate to better prices, more standard features, and less need for shoppers to stretch their budgets just to make the switch.

EVs can already save many households money over time. In addition to spending less on fuel than gas-powered drivers, EV owners often pay less for routine maintenance since they do not need oil changes and generally have fewer moving parts to service.

Charging setup matters as well. Charging an EV at home often costs less than relying on public chargers, though basic Level 1 charging tends to be slow. Qmerit provides free, instant installation estimates for faster Level 2 home charger installations.

For shoppers who have been waiting for prices to drop before buying an electric vehicle, Subaru's move is another sign that mainstream automakers are starting to compete more aggressively on affordability, not just performance.

What's being done?

Subaru appears to be widening that value-focused approach beyond a single SUV. The company also recently confirmed an Uncharted EV with a $35,000 starting price, pointing to an electric lineup that includes more budget-minded choices.

It also reflects how legacy automakers are adapting as more drivers look for practical EVs instead of niche early-adopter models.

The Electric Viking called this "the most convincing electric vehicle Subaru has ever made," and one commenter who recently bought one wrote, "I can't wait to get out for another trip in this car."

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