Subaru slashes EV prices by up to $11,450 in rare challenge to Chinese rivals

Subaru's price cuts show how legacy automakers are increasingly being pushed to deliver more value.

Subaru's electric vehicle lineup in Australia just got a lot more interesting.

A new YouTube breakdown from the channel The Electric Viking is drawing attention after highlighting massive price cuts of up to $11,450 (16,000 Australian dollars) across Subaru's electric SUVs.

In the video, host Sam Evans said Subaru Australia has lowered prices on several electric models, with the biggest change tied to the Solterra, which is now priced as much as $11,450 below its original launch price in 2023 and over $1,400 less than what it was just one month ago.

According to Evans, Subaru's new EV pricing lowered the costs of the Solterra AWD, the Solterra AWD Touring, the Trailseeker AWD, and the Trailseeker AWD Touring. The Trailseekers have dropped their prices by nearly $2,900 over the past month.

Evans also argues these are not simply cheaper versions of the same vehicles. Evans said the newer models bring better range and efficiency, noting that the base Solterra now offers up to about 350 miles of range, more than 60 miles longer than the earlier version.

Australia's EV market has become fiercely competitive, with Tesla, BYD, Hyundai, Kia, XPeng, Zeekr, and others all competing for buyers. Subaru's price cuts show how legacy automakers are increasingly being pushed to deliver more value, rather than just rely on brand recognition. And with Chinese EV brands offering cars at a fraction of what most other automakers can sell, this price drop is an encouraging sign.

For drivers, lower EV prices can mean lower ownership costs over time. They can often save significantly on fuel compared with gas-powered vehicles and may spend less on routine maintenance because EVs have fewer moving parts, require no oil changes, and cause less wear and tear on brakes.

And in this era of extreme oil price instability, not relying on these expensive, volatile fuels can save drivers real money and headaches. The wildly fluctuating price of oil is largely driving interest in EVs across the U.S.

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