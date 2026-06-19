Study finds Australian bees that nest in flower stems may be especially vulnerable to rising temperatures

They are already living with very little margin between daily conditions and their heat limits.

Australia's native bees are underscoring a counterintuitive climate warning.

A new study found that bees nesting inside thin plant stems receive so little protection from external temperatures that they are already living with very little margin between daily conditions and their heat limits, according to Courthouse News. That means the species most capable of enduring high temperatures may also be among the first to face danger from continued warming.

What happened?

Carmen da Silva of Macquarie University's Pollinator Futures Research Center examined nearly 3,500 bees from 95 native species across eastern Australia. Their findings suggest that the type of nest a bee uses may influence how it handles rising temperatures more strongly than broad regional climate patterns alone.

Although stem-nesting bees could tolerate the most heat of any group in the study, the warmth inside those nests meant they had the smallest buffer between survivable temperatures and the temperatures they are likely to encounter.

Ground-nesting bees, by contrast, are protected by soil that buffers extreme heat, while cavity-nesting bees in wood fall somewhere between the two.

Why does it matter?

Australia is home to about 1,700 native bee species, which help support ecosystems and crops, including macadamias, avocados, mangoes, and lychees, Courthouse News reported.

When pollinators are pushed to the brink of collapse, the effects can spread quickly, affecting farmers, food supplies, and local communities.

"Bees are critical in ecosystems all over the world because of their role as pollinators, and they're under threat from warming and drying climates. Bees sustain native ecosystems and play a crucial role in agricultural crop production," Dr. Silva said.

The study also found that tropical bees near the equator are especially vulnerable because they already live closer to their heat limits. Climate change could first affect some of the most important pollinators, slowing progress toward healthier ecosystems and more resilient food systems.

What are people saying?

Senior author Vanessa Kellermann said the findings challenge a common assumption about climate resilience.

"We found bee species with the highest heat tolerance were not necessarily the safest from warming, because many of them already live in extremely hot environments," Kellermann said.

That's a distinction from bees that nest underground, where they are more protected from high temps.

"Bees that nest underground can hide from extreme heat — as a result, they don't experience temperatures as high as those that live above ground, particularly species that live in thin plant stems that offer very little insulation from the heat outside," said lead author Carmen da Silva of Macquarie University's Pollinator Futures Research Center.

Despite all the research, a lot still remains unknown.

"We still know so little about most of Australia's amazing native bees," co-senior author Ros Gloag said. "This study helps us recognize that having a better understanding of native bee behavior is key to identifying the greatest threats to their wild populations."

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