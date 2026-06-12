Survivor sues Omnilert after school gun-detection AI fails to flag armed student before attack

Omnilert's system reportedly treated a bag of Dorito chips as if it were a weapon.

A student wounded in the January shooting at Antioch High School in Nashville has filed suit against the companies responsible for the campus' artificial intelligence gun-detection system, claiming it did not identify the weapon used in the attack.

As Futurism reported, the complaint names system developer Omnilert, along with System Integrations, the company that installed and serviced the equipment, after the handgun went unnoticed.

What happened?

Ars Technica first uncovered that Antonyous Henin, who was grazed in the arm in the January 2025 attack, filed the lawsuit.

The gunman opened fire in the school cafeteria, killing one student before later dying from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Futurism said.

The complaint says Omnilert knew — or should have known — that its gun-detection technology had serious operational limitations that could cause it to fail in a real emergency. It also points to the company's promotional statements, including claims of "unparalleled reliability" and the ability to detect a weapon "before a shot is fired."

Metropolitan Nashville Public Schools approved a $1 million deal in 2023 with Omnilert and System Integrations before the technology was installed, Futurism noted.

After the shooting, Omnilert CEO Dave Fraser defended the tech in comments to NBC News.

"The location of the shooter and the firearm meant that the weapon was not visible," he told the network. "This is not a case of the firearm not being recognized by the system."

Why does it matter?

The case adds to growing scrutiny of AI-powered surveillance tools in schools, even as concerns increase over whether such systems are reliable enough in life-or-death situations.

In Omnilert's case, the lawsuit argues that the product was sold as a tool that could help prevent tragedies. Critics, however, say that promise may have created a false sense of security.

The controversy also follows other high-profile AI surveillance errors, as Futurism detailed. Omnilert's system reportedly treated a bag of Dorito chips as if it were a weapon. In another case, a school lockdown was triggered when a different AI system, ZeroEyes, was fooled by a student's clarinet.

Those mistakes raise questions about whether millions of dollars are being spent on tools that can miss real threats while also creating new problems.

What are people saying?

An MNPS spokesperson defended the technology to NBC News, saying: "It does work, but it's not going to work in every instance, in every spot, based on where that weapon might be visible."

One of Henin's attorneys, Chris Smith, was far less persuaded in pointed comments to Ars Technica.

"I just thought that it was kind of b*******," he told the outlet. "It's not ready for prime time! How could you possibly be entrusting of that? That's your plan to protect kids from school shootings?"

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