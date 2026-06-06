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Malaysia resident photographs strange feathery insect 'just chilling on my broom'

"This is my first time seeing something like this."

by Hope Nguyen
A moth with a textured, grayish-brown body clings to a broom handle in front of pink tile.

Photo Credit: Reddit

A Reddit user sent Reddit into full detective mode after posting a photo of a strange, bark-colored insect clinging to a broom handle — and viewers were equally creeped out and impressed by its remarkable camouflage.

At first glance, many viewers assumed the object was a moth or a feather stuck to the broom. It turned out to be something far more unusual.

In a post on r/whatsthisbug, a Reddit user shared a close-up image titled, "This thing is just chilling on my broom," adding, "This is my first time seeing something like this."

The original poster later clarified the location, writing, "This is in Malaysia, as u can see its the size of the handle of my broomstick."

A moth with a textured, grayish-brown body clings to a broom handle in front of pink tile.
Photo Credit: Reddit

As often happens on the identification-focused subreddit, commenters quickly got to work. The consensus was that the insect was a katydid, likely belonging to the bark- or lichen-mimicking group Cymatomerini and possibly the genus Sathrophyllia.

With its flattened body, mottled brown coloring, and tucked-away head, the katydid closely resembles tree bark or patches of lichen. This type of camouflage helps insects avoid predators by blending seamlessly into their surroundings.

One commenter explained that the insect had "evolved to look similar to lichen on a tree," while another joked that the broom handle "must have seemed like the next best thing."

Many Redditors encouraged the original poster to leave the insect undisturbed, noting that its disguise works best when it can remain motionless and avoid drawing attention to itself.

The insect's camouflage quickly became the star of the discussion.

"I would die seeing that irl," one person wrote.

Another commenter said, "I wouldn't have thought it was a katydid, it's beautiful!"

Others admitted they had completely mistaken it for something else.

"I literally thought that it's a stuck feather," one commenter wrote, highlighting just how effective the disguise was.

Another commenter captured the mood of the thread with a simple joke: "Be quiet guys. He's doing a camouflage."

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