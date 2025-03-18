  • Tech Tech

Scientists develop sticker-like tech that could bring lower energy costs to millions of homes: 'This could be a game-changer'

by Salette Cambra
"You could essentially stick it anywhere."

Photo Credit: University of Sheffield

A groundbreaking solar technology could soon transform how we harness energy, making solar power more affordable and accessible.

In collaboration with U.K.-based Power Roll Ltd., scientists at the University of Sheffield have developed an ultra-thin, sticker-like solar film that offers a lightweight, flexible, and cost-effective alternative to traditional solar panels.

Unlike conventional solar panels, which are often bulky, expensive, and difficult to install, this innovative solar film can stick to almost any surface. 

That means even buildings with weak rooftops, vehicles, and remote areas can generate clean energy without costly infrastructure upgrades.

The potential benefits are massive: lower electricity bills, reduced dependence on fossil fuels, and expanded access to renewable energy in regions where traditional solar panels are impractical. 

For homeowners and businesses looking to adopt solar power, solutions such as rooftop installations and community solar programs are becoming more accessible than ever.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

This cutting-edge solar film is made by embossing tiny grooves into a plastic sheet and filling them with perovskite — a highly efficient semiconductor material. 

Unlike standard panels, which require multiple layers and expensive components, this design enables back-contact solar cells, significantly reducing production costs.

Another key advantage is sustainability. This film is produced with readily available and affordable materials, making it a greener alternative.

To fine-tune its performance, researchers have used advanced X-ray microscopy to analyze and optimize the film's structure. 

With additional tests scheduled for this summer, they're working to enhance its stability and durability, bringing it one step closer to mass production.

Professor David Lidzey, one of the lead researchers, emphasized its global potential: "With this lightweight solar technology, you could essentially stick it anywhere. This could be a game-changer for solar energy in low- and middle-income countries."

If successful, this solar film could hit commercial markets within the next few years, offering a more practical and scalable alternative to traditional solar panels.

As innovations continue to emerge, homeowners, businesses, and cities have more choices than ever for switching to clean energy.

If you're considering solar power, check out resources such as EnergySage, which helps consumers compare solar options.

With solar power now as simple as applying a sticker, the future of clean energy is looking brighter than ever.

