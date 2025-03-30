Scientists develop game-changing tech that could unlock the flying vehicles of the future: 'We aim to expand'

"Our goal was to enable high-rate lithium-metal batteries by designing better solvent molecules."

Stanford University experts may be on the cusp of delivering a lithium-metal battery that powers transportation beyond the road. That's because the solvent they have discovered could give the pack the ability to power flight, as well, according to a Tech Xplore story.

"Our goal was to enable high-rate lithium-metal batteries by designing better solvent molecules," first author Rok Choi said.

The anode in this battery type is made of lithium metal instead of graphite or silicon. It's one of two electrodes in power packs. Ions move between them through a substance called electrolyte during cycling, per the Department of Energy.

Lithium metal can store much more electricity per pound than alternatives. But progress has been limited by performance conundrums that have hindered charge speed, efficiency, and cycle life. The formation of metal branch-like dendrites inside the battery is also a problem, according to Tech Xplore.

In answer, Stanford has developed an asymmetric ether-based electrolyte solvent that speeds charging and boosts reliability and stability. Success was measured during hundreds of test cycles, as detailed in findings published by the journal Nature.

The team studied how similar solvents are used in conventional batteries.

"We drew inspiration from ethyl methyl carbonate, an asymmetric alkyl carbonate used in Li-ion batteries, and explored whether a similar asymmetric structure could enhance ether solvents for Li-metal batteries," Choi said, per Tech Xplore.

A deep dive into the findings could leave you lost in — well — the ether. The team tinkered with the solvent's hydrocarbon groups with the goal of improving lithium-ion exchange in the battery cells. That's crucial to high performance. Molecular asymmetry was found to provide much better results than symmetric structures, according to the report.

Importantly, testing that mimicked the power output needed for electric vertical takeoff and landing craft — machines on the brink of going mainstream — proved promising.

"Building on this molecular design strategy, we aim to expand our solvent portfolio for various battery systems," Choi said.

While the Stanford team is dealing in asymmetry, experts in the Netherlands have found that chemical disorder inside certain batteries can improve charge speeds and storage capacity. It's all part of fascinating research geared toward expanding the electrification of our transportation systems.

EVs, for example, prevent thousands of pounds of heat-trapping air pollution each year when they replace gas-burning cars, per the DOE. The exhaust is linked by government medical experts to a wide range of health risks, including cancer and asthma aggravation in children and adults.

Fortunately, mostly anyone can help reduce the tailpipe fumes, even without high-tech batteries. By simply walking to the local coffee shop each day, for example, you can cut hundreds of pounds of air pollution if the trip is a couple of miles. What's more, Mayo Clinic has a long list of health benefits, both mental and physical, that you can realize by strolling more.

