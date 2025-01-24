As many as 40% of those surveyed in the study assume there are "secret arrangements and manipulated information."

In today's digital world, the spreading of misinformation and conspiracy theories has unfortunately become commonplace. As of late, wind energy is one of the latest targets of widespread misinformation online.

Wind energy as a topic has gained popularity among environmental circles for its ability to provide electricity without burning any fuel or polluting the air. The U.S. Department of Energy says wind energy in the United States helps avoid 336 million metric tons of carbon dioxide pollution annually.

Anything that gains popularity online is bound to have its fair share of critics, though. A recent study published in the journal Nature Communications has sparked alarm among scientists after revealing just how much misinformation has spread about wind energy, fueling dangerous conspiracy theories that have gained significant traction online.

According to a post by the Leibniz Institute for Psychology Information on Tech Xplore, as many as 40% of those surveyed in the study assume there are "secret arrangements and manipulated information regarding the expansion of wind energy."

NPR backs these claims of expanding misinformation around wind energy, stating Facebook as being one of the largest drivers of misleading content around this topic.

Leibniz's Dr. Kai Sassenberg, one of the top contributors to the study, explained: "We were surprised that the same people agreed with thematically very different false statements. For example, those who believe that wind turbines have a harmful effect on health are also more likely to agree with the assertion that wind turbines are economically inefficient."

Thankfully, WPRI notes the U.S. offshore wind industry is making a commitment to fighting back against misinformation. The industry's goal is to have at least 20% of the country's electricity come from offshore wind by 2035.

As scientists and advocates push for stronger safeguards against misinformation, the findings of the study conducted by Dr. Sassenberg and others serve as a wake-up call to prioritize media literacy and hold platforms accountable.

