In Madagascar, a spider hauls a snail shell into a bush in behavior never filmed before

"That spider knew the cameras were rolling and decided to put on a show."

A BBC Earth video is giving viewers a rare glimpse of a unique spider in southern Madagascar.

In footage that has captivated wildlife fans online, the arachnid appears to pull an empty snail shell off the sand and up into a bush, using it as a protective barrier.

What happened?

In the footage, the spider methodically uses silk to move an empty snail shell off the sand and into a bush. According to the video's narrator, "this is the first time this [behavior] has been filmed, and maybe the first time it's even been observed in the wild."

The sequence showcases the spider's remarkably precise movements. "Technique is key," the narrator notes, as the spider anchors several strands of silk to the shell, each one slightly shorter than the last to gradually lift its load.

Just as the spider begins to raise the shell, however, a gust of wind catches it, sending both the shell and the spider spinning.

Why does it matter?

The video offers a rare glimpse into how the tiny spider has adapted to survive and protect itself in its island habitat.

Its unusual shell-carrying behavior highlights the remarkable strategies some species evolve to avoid predators and thrive in unique environments, underscoring how much there is still to learn about the natural world.

What are people saying?

People were quick to make jokes about the spider spinning in the wind, while others were amazed by the arachnid's survival method.

"That spider created a carnival ride," one user joked.

"That spider knew the cameras were rolling and decided to put on a show," another added to the fun.

One wrote, "Wow, nature never ceases to amaze me! That spider's clever shell-hauling technique is pure genius!"

"The spider using a shell as shelter was incredible. Nature always finds creative solutions," another said.

"It's always fascinating to see how life adapts to even the harshest environments," a commenter wrote.

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