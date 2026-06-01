Macro photo reveals the tiny paw-like hairs that keep spiders from sticking to their own webs

A close-up photo of spider feet shared on Reddit is giving people a rare look at the unseen tiny hairs on a spider's feet.

For an animal that can spark fear in the hearts of grown men, the up-close image made them seem unexpectedly cute.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The image was posted to the r/spiders subreddit after the user found it while looking up how spiders avoid getting stuck in their own webs. The photo zoomed in on the spider's feet, revealing fine hairs that are too small to see with the naked eye.

Many in the thread got a newfound appreciation for spiders. The original poster compared the feet to "little paws."

Spiders are among the most misunderstood animals people commonly encounter, especially indoors.

They play an important role in everyday environments, including backyards, gardens, and around homes, where they help keep insect populations under control. Images like this one can make it easier for people to coexist with them instead of immediately reaching for a shoe.

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If you spot a spider at home or in your garden, give it space and let it eat the annoying backyard flies, as long as it isn't a venomous one. That being said, you don't need to handle a spider to appreciate it; some spiders can cause harm.

If a spider is in your personal space, consider moving it outside with a cup and a piece of paper instead of killing it. That option protects the animal while helping you avoid unnecessary exposure.

You can also make life better for you and the spiders by sealing cracks, sealing food, and limiting broad pesticide use. Those steps can lower the chances of spiders wanting to come inside while still allowing them to do their work outdoors.

One comment said: "I love their little peets... reminds me of cats." Sparking a thread of comments reveling in the unexpected similarities between spider feet and cat feet.

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