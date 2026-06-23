New Amazon species mimics a spider-infecting fungus, and researchers thought it was a mushroom

The same camouflage might also let it catch prey without drawing attention.

What appeared to be a tiny mushroom clinging to the underside of a leaf in Ecuador's Amazon rainforest was actually something far odder: a spider species that disguises itself as a parasitic fungus.

So effective is that disguise that, during a nighttime field survey, researchers first took the animal for a mushroom.

What happened?

According to ScienceDaily, scientists from multiple countries discovered the new spider in Ecuador's Llanganates-Sangay Corridor, a biodiversity-rich stretch of the Amazon.

The researchers named it Taczanowskia waska and published their findings in the journal Zootaxa. They say this is the first spider known to imitate a parasitic fungus that infects other spiders.

Taczanowskia waska's appearance closely mimics Gibellula fungi, which grows on spiders after infecting them. As part of its disguise, Taczanowskia waska hides under leaves, where the fungi are commonly found.

The discovery began after early observers on iNaturalist labeled the spider as a mushroom. Later, other commenters on the citizen science site recognized it as a spider, helping set in motion the research that ended with its formal identification.

Why does it matter?

The finding gives scientists a rare glimpse of how mimicry evolves and how species survive in ecosystems crowded with predators and prey.

Looking like something a predator might disregard could reduce the spider's chances of being eaten. The same camouflage might also let it catch prey without drawing attention.

The discovery underscores how much of the natural world remains undocumented, especially in tropical forests facing pressure from deforestation and rising global temperatures.

Every newly described species adds to our understanding of how ecosystems function and what could be lost if those habitats disappear.

Observations uploaded online can also contribute to biodiversity research. In this case, a casual observation helped lead to the recognition of a species scientists had not formally described before.

What are people saying?

Nadine Dupérré of the Museum of Nature Hamburg at the Leibniz Institute for the Analysis of Biodiversity Change emphasized how many pieces had to come together to make the discovery possible.

"Finds like these demonstrate the value of scientific collections. They enable us to classify new species and compare them with historical specimens. Combined with international collaboration and citizen science, this opens up new opportunities for researching biodiversity," Dupérré said, per ScienceDaily.

Researchers also said the discovery highlights how much remains unknown about tropical ecosystems — a sentiment shared by iNaturalist and others.

"Nature never runs out of surprises," iNaturalist wrote on Instagram. "This is why I love nature SO much. You never know what you're going to find!" a commenter remarked.

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