Expert warns against threat causing 60,000 hospital admissions each year: 'We are missing the point'

Estimates of deaths vary but are upward of 10,000 and could be much greater.

Spain's air pollution is sending tens of thousands to the hospital each year, and experts are urging us to clear the air before it's too late.

What's happening?

As reported by The Olive Press, recent studies have shown air pollution in Spain is a deadly crisis, contributing to 60,000 hospitalizations annually. Estimates of deaths attributed to air pollution vary but are upward of 10,000 and could be much greater, per the report.

The impact is especially severe in urban areas like Andalusia, where high levels of harmful gases and toxins worsen lung and heart conditions.

Experts in the country warn this health burden is annually eight times deadlier than traffic accidents — as noted in El País — underscoring the urgent need for action. Julio Diaz from the Carlos III Health Institute said in the Olive Press report: "We are missing the point over the enormous damage to health caused by pollution."

Diaz added: "It is strange that we have very good prevention plans for heat waves, but we do not have equivalent plans for pollution."

Why is air pollution concerning?

This issue highlights the devastating effects of human-made pollution on both health and the environment. Persistent exposure to harmful pollutants exacerbates all sorts of conditions, such as asthma, bronchitis, heart disease, and strokes. It disproportionately affects vulnerable populations like children and the elderly.

Beyond the health impacts, pollution accelerates climate change by warming the atmosphere, creating a dangerous feedback loop that worsens both public health and ecological stability. Without intervention, Spain could see more hospitalizations, reduced workforce productivity, and higher health care costs.

What's being done about air pollution?

Spain has pledged to meet European Union air quality standards through measures like expanding renewable energy and reducing vehicle pollution. Madrid's Low Emission Zone policy, which restricts high-pollution vehicles from the city center, is one step in combating urban smog.

Other cities have had successful programs, like London's Ultra Low Emission Zone, which has cut pollution drastically — with an estimated reduction in road traffic particulate matter pollution of nearly 200 tons over three years.

Citizens can also help reduce pollution exposure by supporting local clean energy initiatives, advocating for sustainable urban planning, and using air purifiers at home. Additionally, community-driven initiatives promote greener commutes, including cycling and public transport incentives.

