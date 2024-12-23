Startup aims to use giant space robots to solve Earth's energy crisis: 'We've got a leadership position'

Three companies in the business of developing renewable solar energy from space struck a historic partnership deal in late October. This deal set the wheels in motion for an unprecedented method of producing clean, solar energy in space through unobstructed power from the sun.

Space Solar, a U.K. startup, is collaborating with Transition Labs, an Icelandic climate initiative development business, to build an energy-generating solar system in space and beam clean energy back down to stations on Earth through high-frequency radio waves. Ground-based stations would then convert this energy into electricity.

Reykjavík Energy, the third company in this deal, is set to buy the electricity generated from this novel method of solar at the prototype's start in 2030, according to The Times.

Space Solar's initial prototype would feature a solar array that is about 400 meters long — equivalent to 1,312 feet. This array would be much bigger than that of the one on the International Space Station, which is the largest human-made object to orbit Earth. The ISS has a solar array with a wingspan of 240 feet, NASA described.

The array could generate 30 megawatts of energy, according to a Space Solar new release, which would power around 5,190 homes, Market Watch estimates.

By having unfettered access to the sun while in space, Space Solar's solar panels would produce a reliable source of clean energy that is not weather-dependent — a quality that ground-based solar panels struggle with.

Per The Times, the co-CEO of Space Solar, Martin Soltau, said this method of generating solar power would also deliver electricity at a fraction of the cost of ground-based solar.

If this project is successful, Space Solar could scale its operations and produce even more solar power for consumers at an even more affordable rate. Competitors in the same space could also develop alternative solar sources, speeding the global transition from dirty energy sources to cleaner ones. Clean energy reduces the amount of harmful pollution that contributes to the planet's warming.

"We've got a leadership position at the moment through the partnership we've got with the government. But other countries are obviously accelerating their programs," Soltau said, per The Times.

"Space-based solar power offers unparalleled benefits with competitive energy costs and 24/7 availability. Reykjavik Energy's recognition of the potential for space-based solar to drive the energy transition is exciting, and we're thrilled to be working together in partnership toward a sustainable future," Soltau shared.

