American researchers aim for nuclear energy breakthrough with high-speed chemical rockets — here's how it could change the future of spacecraft

"It shouldn't be a surprise or anything — one of the principles of warfare is maneuver."

Researchers from the University of Michigan have received $35 million from the U.S. Space Force to create a spacecraft fueled by a nuclear microreactor, Interesting Engineering reported.

The Space Force is a division of the United States military that was created in 2019. Once seen as a national joke, the Space Force is apparently now real enough to go around doling out $35 million for research projects.

The idea behind the new project, which would create a spacecraft powered by both chemical rockets and electric propulsion, is that it would allow the ship to maneuver without being constrained by a limited amount of fuel. People in that space refer to that concept as being able to "maneuver without regret."

"When we listen to the demand signal from U.S. Space Command and the need to do dynamic space operations, the need to be able to maneuver without regret, that capability is now coming from us," Brigadier General Kristin L. Panzenhagen, program executive officer for the Assured Access to Space directorate told Air & Space Forces Magazine. "It shouldn't be a surprise or anything — one of the principles of warfare is maneuver. So now here we are in the space domain with a need to do that."

Space warfare! That sounds like a great idea with no potentially world-ending consequences — except, of course, the possibility of "entombing the Earth in orbital debris," followed by "mutually assured destruction," according to a 2012 paper published in Air & Space Law.

It is not clear to what degree, if at all, this is of concern to the Space Force, which sounds excited about its new $35 million toy. The Space Force's job is, apparently, to wage space war; whatever happens next is everyone else's problem. The Space Force will "maneuver without regret" — it's right there in the name of the concept.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.